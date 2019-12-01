Log in
Pacific Basin Shipping : Voting Results at the Special General Meeting of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited held on 2 December 2019

12/01/2019 | 11:13pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOTING RESULTS AT THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF

PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED HELD ON 2 DECEMBER 2019

At the special general meeting of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (the "Company") held on Monday, 2 December 2019 (the "SGM"), the proposed resolution was taken by poll voting (the "Resolution"). There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on the Resolution at the SGM. Details of the voting results are as follows:

RESOLUTION

For

Against

Net Votes

No. of Shares (%)

No. of Shares

1. To approve the entry

into of the

2,636,915,431

171,885,286

2,808,800,717

Subscription Agreement in respect of

(93.88%)

(6.12%)

the 3%

Guaranteed

Convertible

Bonds due 2025 by the Company and

the issue of the Convertible Bonds

and the Conversion Shares in

accordance with the terms and

conditions

of the

Subscription

Agreement as set out in items (a) to

(d) of the SGM Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. Shareholders may refer to the Company's circular dated 13 November 2019 for further details of the Resolution.

As at the date of the SGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 4,713,891,510 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution proposed at the SGM. In addition, there were no Shares that (i) entitled the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any resolution at the SGM; or (ii) required the holder to abstain from voting pursuant to The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.

By order of the Board of

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited

Mok Kit Ting, Kitty

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

David Muir Turnbull, Mats Henrik Berglund and Peter Schulz

Independent non-executive Directors:

Patrick Blackwell Paul, Robert Charles Nicholson, Alasdair George Morrison, Daniel Rochfort Bradshaw, Irene Waage Basili, Stanley Hutter Ryan and Kirsi Kyllikki Tikka

Disclaimer

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 04:12:14 UTC
