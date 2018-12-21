Log in
Pacific Bay Completes Share Consolidation and Closes Financing

12/21/2018 | 11:50pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2018) -  David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSX Venture: PBM, the "Company") reports that the share consolidation (five old for one new) has become effective, and the post-consolidation common shares commenced trading at the open of the market on Friday December 21, 2018. There were 7,362,323 post-consolidation common shares of the Company outstanding prior to completion of the Offering described below.

The Company also reported that it has closed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on September 14, 2018 (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of the issuance of a total of 1,037,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $155,550; and the issuance of a total of 350,000 non Flow Through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $35,000. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one warrant ("Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one non-flow through common share at a price of $0.25 per share until December 21, 2019. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share and one warrant ("Unit Warrant") with each Unit Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one non-flow through common share at a price of $0.20 per share until December 21, 2019. Proceeds from the sale of FT Units shall be used for exploration of the Company's 100% owned Haskins-Reed Property in northern British Columbia and its Weaver Lake Gold property in southern BC, and the proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $3,643.50 and issued 31,640 finder's warrants entitling the holders to purchase one common share at $0.15 per share until December 21, 2019.

The Company also reported that the shares for debt transactions, previously disclosed in the News Release dated September 14, 2018, shall be amended and completion is deferred until January 2019.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

Per/

David H. Brett, MBA
President & CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
