Pacific Biosciences of California : Beijing-Based Annoroad Increases SMRT Sequencing Capacity to > 1 Tb Per Day

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif., August 6, 2019 - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq:PACB), a leading provider of high-quality sequencing of genomes, transcriptomes and epigenomes, today announced that Annoroad, a leading international genomics center in China, has added two more Sequel® II Systems to its facility, bringing their total up to four Sequel II Systems, to meet the growing demand for long-read sequencing services in basic research, agriculture, human health, and other areas. In April, Annoroad invested in its first two Sequel II Systems, becoming one of the world's first service providers with the new Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing platform.

The Sequel II System is based on the proven technology and workflow underlying the previous version of the system, but contains updated hardware to process the new SMRT Cell 8M. It can produce long, Sanger-quality reads (>99.9% accuracy), now at approximately eight times the scale of the original Sequel System.

'PacBio's SMRT Sequencing technology is showing great potential in basic research and clinical applications due to its unique technical characteristics and advantages,' said Zhimin Li, CEO of Annoroad. 'Annoroad will continue to maintain a deep strategic partnership with PacBio, focusing on creating a short- and long-read sequencing genomic database and an important agricultural germplasm gene bank unique to the Chinese geography, and jointly promoting the deep application of long-read sequencing in medical basic research, clinical transformation research and agricultural molecular breeding areas.'

Michael Hunkapiller, Ph.D., CEO of Pacific Biosciences, commented: 'We are pleased that Annoroad has chosen to expand its investment in SMRT Sequencing technology, increasing its long-read sequencing capacity to more than a terabase per day. Annoroad has built an excellent reputation as a service provider and they have demonstrated great success with our new Sequel II Systems. We are eager to see what they will accomplish next.'

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) offers sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. Based on its novel Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) technology, Pacific Biosciences' products enable: de novo genome assembly to finish genomes in order to more fully identify, annotate and decipher genomic structures; full-length transcript analysis to improve annotations in reference genomes, characterize alternatively spliced isoforms in important gene families, and find novel genes; targeted sequencing to more comprehensively characterize genetic variations; and real-time kinetic information for epigenome characterization. Pacific Biosciences' technology provides high accuracy, ultra-long reads, uniform coverage, and the ability to simultaneously detect epigenetic changes. PacBio® sequencing systems, including consumables and software, provide a simple, fast, end-to-end workflow for SMRT Sequencing. More information is available at www.pacb.com.

About Annoroad

Annoroad Gene Technology was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing with a South Center in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province. It is a well-known enterprise in Chinese genomic industry, a leading NIPT service provider in China, and a top-ranking medical genome center in Asia, focusing on the industrial application of new generation genomic technology in human health and medicine, and life science research. It has established excellent product systems in sequencing equipment, molecular diagnostic reagents, medical detection and research, scientific research services, gene big data and cloud platform services, forming a whole industrial chain layout covering the upstream, midstream and downstream of the business and a strong bio-IT industrial service capacity. The company has won high remarks from a wide range of partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the attributes of the Sequel II System, the future availability, uses, accuracy, quality or performance of, or benefits of using, products or technologies, the suitability or utility of methods, products or technologies for particular applications, studies or projects, the importance of long-read sequencing data, the expected benefits of sequencing projects, and other future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Pacific Biosciences' control and could cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Pacific Biosciences' most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Pacific Biosciences' most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption 'Risk Factors.'

Pacific Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

