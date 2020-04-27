Log in
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call

04/27/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and may be accessed at Pacific Biosciences’ website at:  https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date:  May 6, 2020

Time:  4:30pm ET

Listen via Internet:  https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

Toll-free:  888.366.7247

International:  707.287.9330

Conference ID: 5453089

Replay:  https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq:PACB) offers sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. Based on its novel Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) technology, Pacific Biosciences’ products enable: de novo genome assembly to finish genomes in order to more fully identify, annotate and decipher genomic structures; full-length transcript analysis to improve annotations in reference genomes, characterize alternatively spliced isoforms in important gene families, and find novel genes; targeted sequencing to more comprehensively characterize genetic variations; and real-time kinetic information for epigenome characterization. Pacific Biosciences’ technology provides high accuracy, ultra-long reads, uniform coverage, and the ability to simultaneously detect epigenetic changes. PacBio® sequencing systems, including consumables and software, provide a simple, fast, end-to-end workflow for SMRT Sequencing. More information is available at www.pacb.com.

Contact:  Pacific Biosciences

Trevin Rard
650.521.8450
ir@pacificbiosciences.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
