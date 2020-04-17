Log in
PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC.

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC.

(BKM)
April 17, 2020: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Mining Lease Extended

04/17/2020 | 06:11pm EDT

Company News Releases...

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Mining Lease Extended

Vancouver BC, April 17, 2020: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. is advising that the recent volatility in our market activity may be in response to a question asked by Dr. Andrew Weaver, MLA, during Question Period in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia on March 5th.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. is announcing that the mining lease for the Morrison project, which was issued in July 2019 for an initial term of one year, has been extended to December 31, 2021 by an order from the Chief Gold Commissioner.

The order extends the time frame for registering work requirements or registering revised expiry dates for all existing mineral and placer claims due to the impacts of COVID-19. The order states (in part): 'I hereby extend the time limit for registering a statement of exploration and development, registering payment instead of exploration and development, registering a revised expiry date, or registering a rental payment, until December 31, 2021, for all mineral and placer mineral titles as described in the attached Schedule A.'' Section 2 of Schedule A states: 'All mining leases and placer leases in the Mineral Titles Online Registry and in existence as of the date of this Order, and where the lease is not terminated, and where the annual rental date of the lease is prior to December 31, 2021.'

If you would like to be added to or removed from our email newsgroup, please send your request by email to info@pacificbooker.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

'John Plourde'
John Plourde, Director

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms on this website (or press release), such as 'measured,'' 'indicated,' and 'inferred' 'resources,' that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20- F, File No. 0-51453, which may be secured from us, or from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml

Disclaimer

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 22:10:06 UTC
