July 30, 2020: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Explains Halt Request

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Explains Halt Request

Vancouver BC, July 30, 2020: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc requested the halt in trading because of an issue with a part of the area of the Morrison project site. Due to a misunderstanding of the COVID-19 protection order issued in March, the request for an extension of the lease was not made on time. Management is confident that it can resolve this issue and has already taken preliminary steps in the process.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

'John Plourde'

John Plourde, Director

