Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.    BKM   CA69403R1082

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC.

(BKM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/31 10:22:23 am
2.5 CAD   --.--%
11:07aJULY 30, 2020 : Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Explains Halt Request
PU
07/30PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - BKM
AQ
07/30Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Explains Halt Request
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

July 30, 2020: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Explains Halt Request

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 11:07am EDT

Company News Releases...

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Explains Halt Request

Vancouver BC, July 30, 2020: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc requested the halt in trading because of an issue with a part of the area of the Morrison project site. Due to a misunderstanding of the COVID-19 protection order issued in March, the request for an extension of the lease was not made on time. Management is confident that it can resolve this issue and has already taken preliminary steps in the process.

If you would like to be added to or removed from our email newsgroup, please send your request by email to info@pacificbooker.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

'John Plourde'
John Plourde, Director

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms on this website (or press release), such as 'measured,'' 'indicated,' and 'inferred' 'resources,' that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20- F, File No. 0-51453, which may be secured from us, or from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml

Disclaimer

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 15:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS IN
11:07aJULY 30, 2020 : Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Explains Halt Request
PU
07/30PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - BKM
AQ
07/30Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Explains Halt Request
NE
07/28PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS : IIROC Trading Halt - BKM
AQ
06/30JUNE 29, 2020 : Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results
PU
06/29Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results
NE
04/17APRIL 17, 2020 : Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Mining Lease Ex..
PU
04/17Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Mining Lease Extended
NE
03/09MARCH 9, 2020 : Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Comments on Recent Market Volatilit..
PU
03/09Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Comments on Recent Market Volatility
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,06 M -0,79 M -0,79 M
Net cash 2020 1,89 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 -31,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,9 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Joseph Plourde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Deeks Chairman
Erik Anders Tornquist Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ruth Swan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William Franklin Webster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC.39.66%31
BHP GROUP-2.80%125 437
RIO TINTO PLC3.83%103 453
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.32%30 271
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.37%19 870
FRESNILLO PLC88.77%11 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group