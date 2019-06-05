Log in
PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC

(BKM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 06/03 03:54:47 pm
3.44 CAD   -10.42%
05:10pPacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Annual Reports Posted
NE
03/28Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Warrants Fully Exercised
NE
03/13Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Confirms No Material Change
NE
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Annual Reports Posted

06/05/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - Pacific Booker Minerals' (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) audited financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2019 and the Management's Discussion and Analysis (Form 51-102F1) for the three month period ended January 31, 2019 have been filed on SEDAR and are available on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm. Please complete the area on that page to request a copy sent by regular mail. The mailing information provided will be used for that purpose only.

Pacific Booker Minerals' 20-F Annual Report for the year ended January 31, 2019 has been filed on the US Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR website and is available on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm.

Also, the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Company's office on Thursday, June 27th, at 1:30 pm. The notice and information circular have been posted on SEDAR. If you are a shareholder and do not receive the information circular and your proxy to vote by mail, please contact your brokerage house.

If you would like to be added to or removed from our email newsgroup, please send your request by email to info@pacificbooker.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"

John Plourde, Director

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45347


© Newsfilecorp 2019
