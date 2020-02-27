Pacific Century Premium Developments : Closure of Register of Members and Register of Noteholders of Bonus Convertible Notes

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 24 December 2019 (the "Announcement") relating to, among other things, the Supplemental Agreement. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, the SGM will be convened for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, to approve, among other matters, the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. The SGM is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 19 March 2020 and the notice of SGM and the circular will be despatched on or before 4 March 2020.

The register of members and the register of noteholders of bonus convertible notes of the Company will be closed from Friday, 13 March 2020 to Thursday, 19 March 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares and bonus convertible notes of the Company will be effected. The bonus convertible notes of the Company do not carry voting rights at any general meeting of shareholders of the Company. The noteholders can exercise the conversion rights at any time after the issue of bonus convertible notes, subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable deed poll constituting the bonus convertible notes.

In the case of Shares of the Company, all transfers, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, should be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 12 March 2020; and In the case of bonus convertible notes of the Company, in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the SGM, the notice of conversion accompanied by the relevant note certificate and payment of the necessary amount should be surrendered to and deposited with the Company's registrar in respect of the bonus convertible notes, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712- 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for conversion into Shares of the Company not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 12 March 2020.

