Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd    0432   BMG6844T1229

PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LTD

(0432)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Century Premium Developments : Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00432)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 7 August 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if applicable.

By Order of the Board

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited

Timothy Tsang

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 26 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Li Tzar Kai, Richard; Benjamin Lam Yu Yee (Deputy Chairman and Group Managing Director); James Chan; and Hui Hon Hing, Susanna

Non-Executive Directors:

Lee Chi Hong, Robert (Non-Executive Chairman); and Dr Allan Zeman, GBM, GBS, JP

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Prof Wong Yue Chim, Richard, SBS, JP; Chiang Yun; and Dr Vince Feng

* For identification only

Disclaimer

PCPD - Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 08:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DE
05:00aPACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Date of Board Meeting
PU
06/28PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Discloseable Transaction - Construction o..
PU
05/30PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Continuing Connected Transactions - (1) R..
PU
04/01PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
02/21PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : PCPD year loss widens to HK$437 million
AQ
02/21PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : announces annual results for the financia..
PU
02/21PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Announcement of Annual Results for the ye..
PU
02/11PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Date of Board Meeting
PU
2018PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Audit Committee - Terms of Reference
PU
2018PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Continuing Connected Transactions
PU
More news
Chart PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Hong Lee Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tzar Kai Li Chairman
James Chan Executive Director & Project Director
Yue Chim Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Allan Zeman Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LTD-8.07%106
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%48 823
VONOVIA SE12.28%26 896
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%23 886
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 539
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-16.75%13 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group