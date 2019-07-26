Pacific Century Premium Developments : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00432)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 7 August 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if applicable.

By Order of the Board

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited

Timothy Tsang

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 26 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Li Tzar Kai, Richard; Benjamin Lam Yu Yee (Deputy Chairman and Group Managing Director); James Chan; and Hui Hon Hing, Susanna

Non-Executive Directors:

Lee Chi Hong, Robert (Non-Executive Chairman); and Dr Allan Zeman, GBM, GBS, JP

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Prof Wong Yue Chim, Richard, SBS, JP; Chiang Yun; and Dr Vince Feng

* For identification only