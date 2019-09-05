Log in
PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LTD

(0432)
Pacific Century Premium Developments : Letter to Non-registered Holders and Request Form

09/05/2019 | 05:22am EDT

PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 00432)

（股份代號：00432

6 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(s) (Note 1),

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited ("Company")

  • Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (in English and Chinese) is available on the website of the Company at www.pcpd.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Financial Reports" under "Investors" on the homepage of the website of the Company.

If you wish to receive the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications(Note 2) of the Company, please provide reasonable prior notice through: (i) writing to the Company c/o the branch share registrar of the Company ("Branch Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, or (ii) completing the Request Form on the reverse side and returning it to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar, using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong), or (iii) sending an e-mail with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to pcpd@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the website of the Company at www.pcpd.com or the website of HKEX at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the service hotline of the Company's Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited

Timothy Tsang

General Counsel and Company Secretary

Note 1: This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holder(s) of the shares in the Company ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive the Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Note 2: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) annual reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports;

  1. notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. For identification only

各位非登記持有人（附註 1）

盈科大衍地產發展有限公司 （「本公司」）

  • 2019 年中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之登載通知

本公司之是次公司通訊 (英文及中文版）已於本公司網站www.pcpd.com及香港交易及結算所有限公司 (「香港交易所」) 網站 www.hkexnews.hk登載。 閣下可在本公司網站主頁的「投資者」項下按「財務報告」閱覽是次公司通訊。

倘 閣下欲收取本公司是次公司通訊及所有日後公司通訊（附註 2）的印刷本， 閣下可預先給予本公司合理時間的通知，（i） 透過本公司股份過戶登記分處（「股份過戶登記分處」），香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合

和中心 17M 樓以書面通知本公司，或（ii）填妥本函背面的申請表，並使用申請表下方的已預付郵費郵寄標籤，透過股份過 戶 登 記 分 處 寄 回 本 公 司 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ）， 或 （ iii ） 將 已 填 妥 的 申 請 表 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 pcpd@computershare.com.hk。申請表亦可於本公司網站www.pcpd.com或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk下載。

如 閣下對上述事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時段內（星期一至星期五上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正，香港公眾假期除外）致電本 公司股份過戶登記分處服務熱線（8522862 8688 查詢。

代表

盈科大衍地產發展有限公司

法律事務總監兼公司秘書

曾志燿

謹啟

2019 9 6

附註 1： 此函件為致本公司非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指所持有的本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，

表示欲收取公司通訊）。倘 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則毋須理會本函件及背面的申請表。

附註 2： 公司通訊包括但不限於本公司的:a）年度報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；（b）中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；（c）會議通告；（d）上市文件；（e）通函；及 （f）代表委任表格。

僅供識別

PCDH-06092019-1(0)

CCS6204PCDH_NRH

Request Form

申請表

To: Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited ("Company")

: 盈科大衍地產發展有限公司

（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 00432)

（股份代號：00432

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East

合和中心 17M

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications# of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

本人／吾等希望以下列方式收取 貴公司的是次公司通訊及所有 貴公司日後之公司通訊#

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號

the printed English version ONLY; OR 僅英文印刷本；或

the printed Chinese version ONLY; OR 僅中文印刷本

both printed English and Chinese versions.

英文及中文印刷本。

Contact telephone number:

聯絡電話號碼:

Signature:

Date:

簽名:

日期:

Notes 附註：

  1. Terms used in this Request Form shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Letter to Non-registered Holder(s) dated 6 September 2019.
    本申請表中所用詞彙與日期為201996日致非登記持有人之函件所界定者具有相同涵義。
  2. This Request Form is to be completed by Non-registered Holder(s) of the shares in the Company ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive the Corporate Communications). Please complete all your details clearly.
    本申請表應由本公司非登記股份持有人（「非登記持有人」指所持有的本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知，表示欲收取公司通訊）。請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  3. This form will be void if the following happens: (i) more than one box is marked "X"; or (ii) none of the boxes are marked "X"; or (iii) the form is not signed or is otherwise incorrectly completed.
    如在本申請表（i）作出超過一項選擇； 或（ii）未有作出選擇； 或（iii）未有簽署或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本申請表將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表上的特別手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

Personal Information Collection Statement 收集個人資料聲明:

  1. "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
    本聲 明中所指的「 個 人資 料」 具 有香 港法 例 第 486 章 《 個人 資 料 （ 私 隱） 條 例 》（ 「《 私 隱 條 例 》」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
    閣下 是自願向公司 提 供個 人資 料 。若 閣 下 未能 提供 足 夠資 料 ， 本 公 司可 能 無 法 處理 閣 下 在本 表 格 上 所述 的 指 示 及╱ 或 要 求 。
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its branch share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes.
    公司 可就任何所說 明 的用 途，將 閣下 的 個人 資料 披 露或 轉移 給 本 公司 的附 屬公司、股份過戶登記 分 處，及╱ 或其他 公司 或團體，並將在適當期間保留 該等 個人 資料 作核實及記錄 用 途。
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
    閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文 查閱及╱或 修改 閣下的個人資料。任 何該 等查閱 及╱ 或修改 個人 資料的 要求 均須以 書面 方式向 香港 中央證 券登 記有限公司（地 址為 香港灣仔皇后 大 道東 183 號 合和 中心 17M 樓 ） 的個 人資料 私 隱 主 任提 出 。

06092019 1 0

#Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) annual reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

#公司通訊包括但不限於本公司的：（a）年度報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；（b）中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；（c）會議通告；（d）上市文件；（e）通函；及（f）代表委任表格。

For identification only 僅供識別

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

閣 下 寄 回 此 申 請 表 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於信 封 上 。

如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong.

郵 寄 標 籤 MAILING LABEL

香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡 便 回 郵 號 碼 Freepost No. 37

香 港 Hong Kong

PCPD - Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:21:09 UTC
