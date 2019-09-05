Pacific Century Premium Developments : Letter to Non-registered Holders and Request Form

PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

＊

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 00432)

（股份代號：00432）

6 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(s) (Note 1),

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited ("Company")

Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (in English and Chinese) is available on the website of the Company at www.pcpd.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Financial Reports" under "Investors" on the homepage of the website of the Company.

If you wish to receive the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications(Note 2) of the Company, please provide reasonable prior notice through: (i) writing to the Company c/o the branch share registrar of the Company ("Branch Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, or (ii) completing the Request Form on the reverse side and returning it to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar, using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong), or (iii) sending an e-mail with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to pcpd@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the website of the Company at www.pcpd.com or the website of HKEX at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the service hotline of the Company's Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited

Timothy Tsang

General Counsel and Company Secretary

Note 1: This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holder(s) of the shares in the Company ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive the Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Note 2: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) annual reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports;

notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. ＊ For identification only

各位非登記持有人（附註 1）：

＊

盈科大衍地產發展有限公司 （「本公司」）

2019 年中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之登載通知

本公司之是次公司通訊 (英文及中文版）已於本公司網站www.pcpd.com及香港交易及結算所有限公司 (「香港交易所」) 網站 www.hkexnews.hk登載。 閣下可在本公司網站主頁的「投資者」項下按「財務報告」閱覽是次公司通訊。

倘 閣下欲收取本公司是次公司通訊及所有日後公司通訊（附註 2）的印刷本， 閣下可預先給予本公司合理時間的通知，（i） 透過本公司股份過戶登記分處（「股份過戶登記分處」），香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合

和中心 17M 樓以書面通知本公司，或（ii）填妥本函背面的申請表，並使用申請表下方的已預付郵費郵寄標籤，透過股份過 戶 登 記 分 處 寄 回 本 公 司 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ）， 或 （ iii ） 將 已 填 妥 的 申 請 表 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 pcpd@computershare.com.hk。申請表亦可於本公司網站www.pcpd.com或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk下載。

如 閣下對上述事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時段內（星期一至星期五上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正，香港公眾假期除外）致電本 公司股份過戶登記分處服務熱線（852）2862 8688 查詢。