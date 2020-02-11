Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited    0432   BMG6844T1229

PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIM

(0432)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Century Premium Developments : Retirement of Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 03:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00432)

RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr James Chan ("Mr Chan") has retired from his position as an Executive Director and a member of the Executive Committee of the Company with effect from 11 February 2020. Mr Chan will remain as Project Director of the Company to ensure a smooth transition of his duties until 31 March 2020.

In accordance with the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Mr Chan has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that he is not aware of any matters relating to his retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Mr Chan for his valuable contributions and leadership to the Company over the past 17 years; during which Mr Chan was instrumental in many of the Group's significant property development projects including the Bel-Air in Hong Kong, Pacific Century Place, Jakarta in Indonesia and the Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono and the Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono Residences in Japan.

By Order of the Board

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited

Timothy Tsang

General Counsel and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Li Tzar Kai, Richard; Benjamin Lam Yu Yee (Deputy Chairman and Group Managing Director); and Hui Hon Hing, Susanna

Non-Executive Directors:

Lee Chi Hong, Robert (Non-Executive Chairman); and Dr Allan Zeman, GBM, GBS, JP

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Prof Wong Yue Chim, Richard, SBS, JP; Chiang Yun; and Dr Vince Feng

* For identification only

Disclaimer

PCPD - Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DE
03:38aPACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Retirement of Executive Director
PU
2019PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Continuing Connected Transactions - Maste..
PU
2019PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Very Substantial Acquisition - Supplement..
PU
2019PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Letter to Non-registered Holders and Requ..
PU
2019PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Letter to Shareholders and Change Request..
PU
2019PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Continuing Connected Transactions - Proje..
PU
2019PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : announces interim results for six months ..
PU
2019PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Date of Board Meeting
PU
2019PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Discloseable Transaction - Construction o..
PU
2019PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS : Continuing Connected Transactions - (1) R..
PU
More news
Chart PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Yee Lam Deputy Chairman & Group Managing Director
Chi Hong Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Tzar Kai Li Executive Director
James Chan Executive Director & Project Director
Yue Chim Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED1.28%80
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%46 263
VONOVIA SE10.13%30 876
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.72%29 868
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 208
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group