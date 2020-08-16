Pacific Century Premium Developments : Voluntary Announcement - Unusual Price and Trading Volume Movements

Log in
08/16/2020 | 06:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

盈科大衍地產發展有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00432)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

This announcement is made by Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has noted the recent increase in price and trading volume of the shares of the Company, and has also noted certain media reports and market rumors concerning the Company following the Company's announcement dated 6 August 2020.

It has also come to the attention of the Board that there are media reports and market speculations relating to the injection of FWD Group and/or its businesses into the Company. The Board hereby clarifies and confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, there have not been any discussions with any parties with respect to such matter.

Having made such enquiry with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances, the Board confirms that, save as disclosed in this announcement, the Board is not aware of any reasons for these price and volume movements or of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

This announcement is made by the order of the Board. The Board collectively and individually accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited

Timothy Tsang

General Counsel and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Li Tzar Kai, Richard; Benjamin Lam Yu Yee (Deputy Chairman and Group Managing Director); and Hui Hon Hing, Susanna

Non-Executive Directors:

Lee Chi Hong, Robert (Non-Executive Chairman); and Dr Allan Zeman, GBM, GBS, JP

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Prof Wong Yue Chim, Richard, SBS, JP; Chiang Yun; and Dr Vince Feng

* For identification only

Disclaimer

PCPD - Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 10:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
