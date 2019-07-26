Log in
PACIFIC CITY FINANCIAL CORP

(PCB)
PCB Bancorp : Declares $0.06 Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/26/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

PCB Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCB), the holding company of Pacific City Bank, announced that on July 25, 2019, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 30, 2019.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation, is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.


© Business Wire 2019
