Pacific City Financial Corporation : Reports Earnings of $4.8 million for Q2 2018
08/22/2018 | 12:43am CEST
Pacific City Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCB), the
holding company of Pacific City Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net
income of $4.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share for the second
quarter of 2018, compared with $6.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted common
share, in the previous quarter and $4.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted
common share, in the second quarter of 2017.
On August 14, 2018, the Company issued and sold 2,385,000 shares of its
common stock in an underwritten public offering, for net proceeds of
approximately $43.2 million after deducting underwriting discounts and
commissions and estimated offering expenses. The underwriters have a
30-day option to purchase up to an additional 357,750 shares of common
stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting
discount. The Company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate
purposes, including maintenance of its required regulatory capital, to
support future organic growth and other strategic alternatives.
Q2 2018 Highlights
Net income totaled $4.8 million or $0.35 per diluted common share;
Total assets were $1.62 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $40.2
million, or 2.5%, from $1.58 billion at March 31, 2018 and an increase
of $177.2 million, or 12.3%, from $1.44 billion at December 31, 2017;
Loans held-for-investment, net of deferred costs (fees), were $1.25
billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $31.6 million, or 2.6%, from
$1.22 billion at March 31, 2018 and an increase of $64.9 million, or
5.5%, from $1.19 billion at December 31, 2017; and
Total deposits were $1.43 billion, an increase of $45.3 million, or
3.3%, from $1.38 billion at March 31, 2018 and an increase of $176.0
million, or 14.1%, from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2017.
"We are pleased to report another strong quarter that was highlighted by
the continuing growth in our total assets supported by strong growth in
loans and deposits,” stated Henry Kim, President and CEO. “Our total
loans and deposits increased by $79.9 million and $176.0 million,
respectively, which represented annualized growth rates of 13.4% and
28.1%, respectively, for the current year.” Mr. Kim continued, “We were
able to maintain net interest margin above 4%, while growing our deposit
accounts, despite the increase in our deposit cost due to the strong
competition in our deposit target markets, as our asset-sensitive
balance sheet continues to contribute positive impacts to our net
interest margin."
Financial Highlights
As of or For the Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
6/30/2018
(Unaudited)
3/31/2018
% Change
(Unaudited)
6/30/2017
% Change
(Unaudited)
6/30/2018
(Unaudited)
6/30/2017
% Change
Net income
$
4,762
$
6,264
-24.0
%
$
4,860
-2.0
%
$
11,026
$
9,258
19.1
%
Diluted earnings per common share
0.35
0.46
0.36
0.81
0.68
Net interest income
$
15,882
$
15,294
3.8
%
$
13,384
18.7
%
$
31,176
$
25,854
20.6
%
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
425
95
347.4
%
(274
)
-255.1
%
520
(472
)
-210.2
%
Noninterest income
2,273
3,362
-32.4
%
3,582
-36.5
%
5,635
7,071
-20.3
%
Noninterest expense
10,940
9,631
13.6
%
8,796
24.4
%
20,571
17,317
18.8
%
Return on average assets (1)
1.20
%
1.73
%
1.49
%
1.45
%
1.46
%
Return on average shareholders' equity (1), (2)
12.74
%
17.50
%
14.49
%
15.07
%
14.14
%
Net interest margin (1)
4.08
%
4.33
%
4.21
%
4.20
%
4.18
%
Efficiency ratio (3)
60.26
%
51.62
%
51.84
%
55.88
%
52.60
%
Financial Highlights
($ in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
6/30/2018
(Unaudited)
3/31/2018
% Change
12/31/2017
% Change
(Unaudited)
6/30/2017
% Change
Total assets
$
1,619,169
$
1,578,970
2.5
%
$
1,441,999
12.3
%
$
1,363,130
18.8
%
Net loans held-for-investment
1,242,235
1,210,901
2.6
%
1,177,775
5.5
%
1,068,620
16.2
%
Total deposits
1,427,245
1,381,925
3.3
%
1,251,290
14.1
%
1,178,211
21.1
%
Book value per common share (2), (4)
$
11.27
$
10.97
$
10.60
$
10.14
Tier 1 leverage ratio (consolidated)
9.58
%
10.09
%
10.01
%
10.37
%
Total shareholders' equity to total assets (2)
9.35
%
9.32
%
9.86
%
9.97
%
(1)
Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.
(2)
The Company did not have any intangible equity component for
the presented periods.
(3)
The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by
the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4)
The ratios are calculated by dividing total shareholders'
equity by the number of outstanding common shares.
Result of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a
decrease of $1.5 million, or 24.0%, from $6.3 million for the three
months ended March 31, 2018, and a decrease of $98 thousand, or 2.0%,
from $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Diluted
earnings per common share was $0.35, $0.46 and $0.36, respectively, for
the three months ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017.
These decreases were primarily due to increases in noninterest expense
and provision for loan losses and a decrease in noninterest income,
partially offset by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in
income tax expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net income
was $11.0 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 19.1%, from $9.3
million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Diluted earnings per
common share was $0.81 and $0.68 for the six months ended June 30, 2018
and 2017, respectively. The increase was primarily due to an increase in
net interest income and a decrease in income tax expense, partially
offset by increases in noninterest expense and provision for loan losses
and a decrease in noninterest income.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $15.9 million for the three months ended June
30, 2018, an increase of $588 thousand, or 3.8%, from $15.3 million for
the three months ended March 31, 2018, and an increase of $2.5 million,
or 18.7%, from $13.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017.
For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net interest income was $31.2
million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 20.6%, from $25.9 million for
the six months ended June 30, 2017. These increases were primarily due
to an increase in average balance of interest-earning assets, partially
offset by increases in average balance and average cost of
interest-bearing liabilities.
Interest income on loans was $18.6 million for the three months ended
June 30, 2018, an increase of $1.2 million, or 6.7%, from $17.4 million
for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and an increase of $3.8
million, or 25.7%, from $14.8 million for the three months ended June
30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, interest income on
loans was $36.1 million, an increase of $7.4 million, or 25.7%, from
$28.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. These increases
were primarily due to increases in average balance and average yield of
total loans. The increase in average yield on total loans was due to the
Company's high proportion of variable rates loans that reprice in the
current rising interest rate environment. Average balance of loans was
$1.24 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared with
$1.22 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and $1.08
billion for the three months ended June 30, 2017, and average yield was
6.04% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared with 5.80% for
the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 5.51% for the three months
ended June 30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, average
balance and average yield were $1.23 billion and 5.92%, respectively,
compared with $1.07 billion and 5.42%, respectively, for the six months
ended June 30, 2017.
The following table presents a composition of total loans by interest
rate type accompanied with the weighted-average contractual rates as of
dates indicated:
Loan Rate Composition
(Unaudited)
6/30/2018
(Unaudited)
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
(Unaudited)
6/30/2017
% to Gross Loans
Weighted- Average Contractual Interest
Rate
% to Gross Loans
Weighted- Average Contractual Interest
Rate
% to Gross Loans
Weighted- Average Contractual Interest
Rate
% to Gross Loans
Weighted- Average Contractual Interest
Rate
Fixed rate loans
26.6
%
5.08
%
26.8
%
5.07
%
26.6
%
5.09
%
28.1
%
5.09
%
Variable rate loans
73.4
%
5.85
%
73.2
%
5.62
%
73.4
%
5.38
%
71.9
%
5.16
%
Interest income on investment securities was $869 thousand for the three
months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $21 thousand, or 2.5%, from
$848 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and an increase
of $281 thousand, or 47.8%, from $588 thousand for the three months
ended June 30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, interest
income on investment securities was $1.7 million, an increase of $621
thousand, or 56.7%, from $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30,
2017. The increase compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018
was primarily due to an increase in average yield, partially offset by a
decrease in average balance. The increases compared with the three and
six month ended June 30, 2017 were primarily due to increases in average
balance and average yield. The increase in average yield was due to
additional purchases of investment securities in the current rising rate
environment. Average balance of investment securities was $147.9 million
for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared with $149.4 million
for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and $115.3 million for the
three months ended June 30, 2017, and average yield was 2.36% for the
three months ended June 30, 2018 compared with 2.30% for the three
months ended March 31, 2018 and 2.07% for the three months ended June
30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, average balance and
average yield were $148.7 million and 2.33%, respectively, compared with
$109.8 million and 2.01%, respectively, for the six months ended June
30, 2018.
Total interest expense was $4.5 million for the three months ended June
30, 2018, an increase of $1.1 million, or 33.8%, from $3.3 million for
the three months ended March 31, 2018 and an increase $2.2 million, or
93.6%, compared with $2.3 million in the three months ended June 30,
2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, total interest expense was
$7.8 million, an increase of $3.3 million or 75.1%, from $4.5 million
for the six months ended June 30, 2017. These increases were primarily
due to increases in average balance and average cost of interest-bearing
liabilities that resulted from the Company's deposit promotion during
the three months ended March 31, 2018 as well as a continuous growth in
deposits. During the promotion, the Company raised $122.7 million of
interest-bearing deposits at a weighted average rate of 2.21%.
Net interest margin was 4.08% for the three months ended June 30, 2018
compared with 4.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and 4.21%
for the year-ago quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net
interest margin was 4.20% compared with 4.18% for the six months ended
June 30, 2017.
Provision for Loan Losses
Provision (reversal) for loan losses was $425 thousand for the three
months ended June 30, 2018 compared with $95 thousand for the three
months ended March 31, 2018 and $(274) thousand for the three months
ended June 30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, provision
for loan losses was $520 thousand compared with $(472) thousand for the
six months ended June 30, 2017. The increases were primarily due to an
increase in loans held-for-investment balance. During the three months
June 30, 2018, the Company recorded a net charge-off of $175 thousand
compared with a net recovery of $52 thousand for the three months ended
March 31, 2018 and a net charge-off of $12 thousand for the three months
ended June 30, 2017. Allowance for loan losses to total loans
held-for-investment ratio was 1.01% at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018,
1.03% at December 31, 2017, and 1.02% at June 30, 2017.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30,
2018, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 32.4%, from $3.4 million for the
three months ended March 31, 2018 and a decrease of $1.3 million, or
36.5%, from $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. For
the six months ended June 30, 2018, noninterest income was $5.6 million,
a decrease of $1.4 million, or 20.3%, from $7.1 million for the six
months ended June 30, 2017. These decreases were primarily due to a
decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans. At June 30, 2018, SBA loan sales
commitments of $16.7 million were not settled, all of which were
included in loans held-for-sale at June 30, 2018 and subsequently
settled during early July 2018. The Company sold guaranteed portion of
SBA loans of $12.6 million, $29.9 million, $32.2 million, respectively,
and recognized gain on sale of SBA loans of $863 thousand, $2.0 million
and $2.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30,
2018, March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017. For the six months ended June
30, 2018 and 2017, The Company sold guaranteed portion of SBA loans of
$42.5 million and $68.3 million, respectively, and recognized gain on
sale of SBA loans of $2.9 million and $4.6 million, respectively.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $10.9 million for the three months ended June
30, 2018, an increase of $1.3 million, or 13.6%, from $9.6 million for
the three months ended March 31, 2018 and an increase of $2.1 million,
or 24.4%, from $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017.
For the six months ended June 30, 2018, noninterest expense was $20.6
million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 18.8%, from $17.3 million for
the six months ended June 30, 2017. These increases were primarily due
to growth in operations, as well as increases of additional legal and
professional expense related to the preparation and filing of our S-1
registration statement with the SEC and listing our shares of common
stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, and a reimbursement paid to
SBA. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the SBA requested us
to reimburse for a SBA loan guarantee previously paid by the SBA on a
loan we originated in 2007 that subsequently defaulted, which ultimately
was determined to be ineligible for SBA guaranty. We incurred a one-time
expense of $577 thousand for this reimbursement and a write-off of
certain receivables related to collection activities of the loan.
Efficiency ratio was 60.26% for the three months ended June 30, 2018
compared with 51.62% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and
51.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2017. For the six months
ended June 30, 2018, efficiency ratio was 55.88% compared with 52.60%
for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
Income Tax Provision
Effective income tax rate was 29.9% for the three and six months ended
June 30, 2018, as well as the previous quarter, compared with 42.4% for
the three and six months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease was primarily
due to the enactment of H.R. 1, also known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,
on December 22, 2017. Beginning in 2018, H.R. 1 reduced the U.S. federal
corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% and changed or limited certain tax
deductions.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $1.62 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $40.2
million, or 2.5%, from $1.58 billion at March 31, 2018, an increase of
$177.2 million, or 12.3%, from $1.44 billion at December 31, 2017, and
an increase of $256.0 million, or 18.8%, from $1.36 billion at June 30,
2017.
Loans
Loans held-for-investment, net of deferred costs (fees), were $1.25
billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $31.6 million, or 2.6%, from
$1.22 billion at March 31, 2018 and an increase of $64.9 million, or
5.5%, from $1.19 billion at December 31, 2017, and an increase of $175.2
million, or 16.2%, from $1.08 billion at June 30, 2017. The increase for
the three months ended June 30, 2018 was primarily due to new funding of
$137.9 million and advances on lines of credit of $38.3 million,
partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $110.8 million, sales of
$20.1 million and charge-offs of $296 thousand. The increase for the six
months ended June 30, 2018 was primarily due to new funding of $271.6
million and advances on lines of credit of $69.7 million, partially
offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $209.3 million, sales of $52.3
million and charge-offs of $435 thousand.
The table presents a composition of total loans by loan type as of the
dates indicated:
Loan Composition
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
6/30/2018
(Unaudited)
3/31/2018
% Change
12/31/2017
% Change
(Unaudited)
6/30/2017
% Change
Real estate loans:
Commercial property
$
674,599
$
675,729
-0.2
%
$
662,840
1.8
%
$
606,952
11.1
%
Residential property
197,598
184,752
7.0
%
168,898
17.0
%
143,117
38.1
%
SBA property
133,081
134,240
-0.9
%
130,438
2.0
%
115,683
15.0
%
Construction
28,659
26,089
9.9
%
23,215
23.5
%
22,355
28.2
%
Commercial and industrial loans:
Commercial term
80,791
79,763
1.3
%
77,438
4.3
%
77,998
3.6
%
Commercial lines of credit
72,799
58,195
25.1
%
60,850
19.6
%
49,473
47.1
%
SBA commercial term
28,276
29,337
-3.6
%
30,199
-6.4
%
29,463
-4.0
%
International
7,734
2,115
265.7
%
1,920
302.8
%
1,638
372.2
%
Consumer loans
30,775
32,704
-5.9
%
33,870
-9.1
%
32,375
-4.9
%
Loans held-for-investment
1,254,312
1,222,924
2.6
%
1,189,668
5.4
%
1,079,054
16.2
%
Deferred loan costs (fees)
544
348
56.3
%
331
64.4
%
595
-8.6
%
Loans held-for-investment, net of deferred loan costs (fees) (1)
1,254,856
1,223,272
2.6
%
1,189,999
5.5
%
1,079,649
16.2
%
Loans held-for-sale
20,331
6,182
228.9
%
5,297
283.8
%
9,888
105.6
%
Total loans
$
1,275,187
$
1,229,454
3.7
%
$
1,195,296
6.7
%
$
1,089,537
17.0
%
(1)
Referred as total loans held-for-investment elsewhere in this
report.
Non-Performing Assets
Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) were $2.0 million at June 30, 2018, a
decrease of $371 thousand, or 15.5%, from $2.4 million at March 31, 2018
and a decrease of $1.2 million, or 37.4%, from $3.2 million at December
31, 2017, but an increase of $584 thousand, or 40.5%, from $1.4 million
at June 30, 2017. NPLs to total loans held-for-investment ratio was
0.16% at June 30, 2018, 0.20% at March 31, 2018, 0.27% at December 31,
2017, and 0.13% at June 30, 2017.
The Company had no other real estate owned (“OREO”) at June 30, 2018 and
March 31, 2018 compared with $99 thousand at December 31, 2017 and $209
thousand at June 30, 2017. The Company sold an OREO with a gain of $3
thousand during the three months ended March 31, 2018.
Non-performing assets (“NPAs”), which consist of NPL and OREO, and the
NPAs to total assets ratio were $2.0 million and 0.13%, respectively, at
June 30, 2018, $2.4 million and 0.15%, respectively, at March 31, 2018,
$3.3 million and 0.23%, respectively, at December 31, 2017, and $1.7
million and 0.12%, respectively, at June 30, 2017.
The following table presents compositions of NPLs and NPAs as of the
dates indicated:
NPLs and NPAs
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
6/30/2018
(Unaudited)
3/31/2018
% Change
12/31/2017
% Change
(Unaudited)
6/30/2017
% Change
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial property
$
240
$
311
-22.8
%
$
318
-24.5
%
$
338
-29.0
%
Residential property
-
730
-100.0
%
730
-100.0
%
-
-
SBA property
1,203
1,022
17.7
%
1,810
-33.5
%
483
149.1
%
Commercial term
-
-
-
4
-100.0
%
128
-100.0
%
Commercial lines of credit
39
-
-
10
290.0
%
41
-4.9
%
SBA commercial term
519
318
63.2
%
338
53.6
%
449
15.6
%
Consumer loans
25
16
56.3
%
24
4.2
%
3
733.3
%
Total nonaccrual loans held-for-investment
2,026
2,397
-15.5
%
3,234
-37.4
%
1,442
40.5
%
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NPLs
2,026
2,397
-15.5
%
3,234
-37.4
%
1,442
40.5
%
OREO
-
-
-
99
-100.0
%
209
-100.0
%
NPAs
$
2,026
$
2,397
-15.5
%
$
3,333
-39.2
%
$
1,651
22.7
%
Loans modified as troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
Accruing TDRs
$
453
$
554
-18.2
%
$
592
-23.5
%
$
1,704
-73.4
%
Nonaccrual TDRs
548
595
-7.9
%
1,675
-67.3
%
695
-21.2
%
Total TDRs
$
1,001
$
1,149
-12.9
%
$
2,267
-55.8
%
$
2,399
-58.3
%
NPLs to total loans held-for-investment
0.16
%
0.20
%
0.27
%
0.13
%
NPAs to total assets
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.23
%
0.12
%
Classified Assets
Classified loans were $4.3 million, a decrease of $45 thousand, or 1.0%,
from $4.4 million at March 31, 2018, a decrease of $648 thousand, or
13.0%, from $5.0 million at December 31, 2017 and a decrease of $2.0
million, or 31.7%, from $6.4 million at June 30, 2017. Classified
assets, which consist of classified loans and OREO, and the classified
assets to total assets ratios were $4.3 million and 0.27%, respectively,
at June 30, 2018, $4.4 million and 0.28%, respectively, at March 31,
2018, $5.1 million and 0.35%, respectively, at December 31, 2017, and
$6.6 million and 0.48%, respectively, at June 30, 2017.
Investment Securities
Total investment securities were $152.5 million, an increase of $5.7
million, or 3.9%, from $146.8 million at March 31, 2018, an increase of
$1.7 million, or 1.2%, from $150.8 million at December 31, 2017 and an
increase of $23.8 million, or 18.5%, from $128.7 million at June 30,
2017. The increase for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was
primarily due to purchases of $12.8 million, partially offset by
principal pay-downs of $5.5 million, net premium amortization of $209
thousand and a decrease in fair value of securities available-for-sale
of $514 thousand during the three months ended June 30, 2018. The
increase for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was primarily due to
purchases of $16.1 million, partially offset by principal pay-downs of
$12.0 million, net premium amortization of $424 thousand and a decrease
in fair value of securities available-for-sale of $2.0 million.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.43 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $45.3
million, or 3.3%, from $1.38 billion at March 31, 2018, an increase of
$176.0 million, or 14.1%, from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2017 and an
increase of $249.0 million, or 21.1%, from $1.18 billion at June 30,
2017. The increase for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was
primarily due to new accounts of $118.6 million, partially offset by
closed accounts of $71.4 million and net balance decreases of $2.1
million. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was
primarily due to new accounts of $383.4 million, partially offset by
closed accounts of $168.7 million and net balance decreases of $39.0
million. During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company
launched a deposit promotion that resulted new interest-bearing deposits
of $122.7 million at a weighted average rate of 2.21%.
The following table presents deposit mix as of the dates indicated:
Deposit Mix
(Unaudited)
6/30/2018
(Unaudited)
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
(Unaudited)
6/30/2017
($ in thousands)
Amount
% to Total
Amount
% to Total
Amount
% to Total
Amount
% to Total
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
347,342
24.3
%
$
321,109
23.2
%
$
319,026
25.5
%
$
318,901
27.1
%
Interest-bearing deposits
NOW accounts
13,812
1.0
%
9,716
0.7
%
10,324
0.8
%
9,195
0.8
%
Money market accounts
259,098
18.2
%
272,208
19.7
%
299,390
23.9
%
317,409
26.9
%
Savings
9,886
0.7
%
8,181
0.6
%
8,164
0.7
%
8,668
0.7
%
Time deposits under $250,000
393,053
27.5
%
382,826
27.8
%
295,274
23.6
%
267,655
22.8
%
Time deposits of $250,000 or more
251,554
17.6
%
235,385
17.0
%
166,612
13.3
%
143,877
12.2
%
State and brokered time deposits
152,500
10.7
%
152,500
11.0
%
152,500
12.2
%
112,506
9.5
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,079,903
75.7
%
1,060,816
76.8
%
932,264
74.5
%
859,310
72.9
%
Total deposits
$
1,427,245
100.0
%
$
1,381,925
100.0
%
$
1,251,290
100.0
%
$
1,178,211
100.0
%
Borrowings
Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) were $30.0 million at
June 30, 2018 and $40.0 million at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and
June 30, 2017. At June 30, 2018, borrowings from FHLB bore fixed
interest rates with original maturity terms ranging from two to five
years.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity were $151.4 million, an increase of $4.2 million,
or 2.9%, from $147.2 million at March 31, 2018, an increase of $9.2
million, or 6.5%, from $142.2 million at December 31, 2017 and an
increase of $15.5 million, or 11.4%, from $136.0 million at June 30,
2017.
Capital Ratios
The following table presents capital ratios for the Company and the Bank
as of dates indicated:
Capital Ratios
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
6/30/2018
(Unaudited)
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
(Unaudited)
6/30/2017
Pacific City Financial Corporation
Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
12.43
%
12.32
%
12.15
%
12.64
%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.46
%
13.36
%
13.20
%
13.69
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
12.43
%
12.32
%
12.15
%
12.64
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
9.58
%
10.09
%
10.01
%
10.37
%
Pacific City Bank
Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
12.37
%
12.25
%
12.06
%
12.56
%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.40
%
13.29
%
13.12
%
13.61
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
12.37
%
12.25
%
12.06
%
12.56
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
9.53
%
10.03
%
9.94
%
10.31
%
About Pacific City Financial Corporation
Pacific City is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a $1.6
billion asset bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services
through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific City Bank, a California
state chartered bank, to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals
and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly
in Korean-American and other minority communities.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives,
goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements
of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives,
expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those
statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without
limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply
future results, performance or achievements, and are typically
identified with words such as ‘‘may,’’ “could,” “should,” “will,”
“would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,”
“plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. We caution that the
forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are
subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that
are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances,
beyond our control. Actual results, performance or achievements could
differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented
herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not
undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of
unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
PACIFIC CITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated
Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
6/30/2018
(Unaudited)
3/31/2018
% Change
12/31/2017
% Change
(Unaudited)
6/30/2017
% Change
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
33,800
$
16,765
101.6
%
$
16,662
102.9
%
$
22,591
49.6
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
134,846
164,788
-18.2
%
56,996
136.6
%
99,035
36.2
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
168,646
181,553
-7.1
%
73,658
129.0
%
121,626
38.7
%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
132,106
125,940
4.9
%
129,689
1.9
%
110,015
20.1
%
Securities held-to-maturity
20,390
20,826
-2.1
%
21,070
-3.2
%
18,663
9.3
%
Total investment securities
152,496
146,766
3.9
%
150,759
1.2
%
128,678
18.5
%
Loans held-for-sale
20,331
6,182
228.9
%
5,297
283.8
%
9,888
105.6
%
Loans held-for-investment, net of deferred loan costs (fees)
1,254,856
1,223,272
2.6
%
1,189,999
5.5
%
1,079,649
16.2
%
Allowance for loan losses
(12,621
)
(12,371
)
2.0
%
(12,224
)
3.2
%
(11,029
)
14.4
%
Net loans held-for-investments
1,242,235
1,210,901
2.6
%
1,177,775
5.5
%
1,068,620
16.2
%
Premises and equipment, net
4,892
5,069
-3.5
%
4,723
3.6
%
4,317
13.3
%
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost
7,433
6,589
12.8
%
6,589
12.8
%
6,589
12.8
%
Other real estate owned, net of valuation allowance
-
-
-
99
-100.0
%
209
-100.0
%
Deferred tax assets, net
4,360
4,239
2.9
%
3,847
13.3
%
5,791
-24.7
%
Servicing assets
8,390
8,890
-5.6
%
8,973
-6.5
%
8,801
-4.7
%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
10,386
8,781
18.3
%
10,279
1.0
%
8,611
20.6
%
Total assets
$
1,619,169
$
1,578,970
2.5
%
$
1,441,999
12.3
%
$
1,363,130
18.8
%
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
347,342
$
321,109
8.2
%
$
319,026
8.9
%
$
318,901
8.9
%
Savings, NOW and money market accounts
282,796
290,105
-2.5
%
317,878
-11.0
%
335,272
-15.7
%
Time deposits under $250,000
445,553
435,326
2.3
%
347,774
28.1
%
280,161
59.0
%
Time deposits $250,000 and over
351,554
335,385
4.8
%
266,612
31.9
%
243,877
44.2
%
Total deposits
1,427,245
1,381,925
3.3
%
1,251,290
14.1
%
1,178,211
21.1
%
Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank
30,000
40,000
-25.0
%
40,000
-25.0
%
40,000
-25.0
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
10,493
9,812
6.9
%
8,525
23.1
%
8,966
17.0
%
Total liabilities
1,467,738
1,431,737
2.5
%
1,299,815
12.9
%
1,227,177
19.6
%
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Shareholders’ Equity
Common stock
125,579
125,511
0.1
%
125,430
0.1
%
125,354
0.2
%
Additional paid-in capital
3,206
3,072
4.4
%
2,941
9.0
%
2,611
22.8
%
Retained earnings
25,258
20,898
20.9
%
15,036
68.0
%
8,454
198.8
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(2,612
)
(2,248
)
16.2
%
(1,223
)
113.6
%
(466
)
460.5
%
Total shareholders’ equity
151,431
147,233
2.9
%
142,184
6.5
%
135,953
11.4
%
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,619,169
$
1,578,970
2.5
%
$
1,441,999
12.3
%
$
1,363,130
18.8
%
Outstanding common share
13,435,214
13,424,777
13,417,899
13,412,059
Book value per common share (1)
$
11.27
$
10.97
$
10.60
$
10.14
Total loan to total deposit ratio
89.35
%
88.97
%
95.53
%
92.47
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits
24.34
%
23.24
%
25.50
%
27.07
%
(1)
The ratios are calculated by dividing total shareholders'
equity by the number of outstanding common shares. The Company did
not have any intangible equity component for the presented periods.
Pacific City Financial Corporation and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
% Change
6/30/2017
% Change
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
% Change
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
18,610
$
17,440
6.7
%
$
14,807
25.7
%
$
36,050
$
28,684
25.7
%
Interest on investment securities
869
848
2.5
%
588
47.8
%
1,717
1,096
56.7
%
Interest and dividend on other interest-earning assets
865
340
154.4
%
294
194.2
%
1,205
526
129.1
%
Total interest income
20,344
18,628
9.2
%
15,689
29.7
%
38,972
30,306
28.6
%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
4,292
3,166
35.6
%
2,302
86.4
%
7,458
4,449
67.6
%
Interest on other borrowings
170
168
1.2
%
3
5566.7
%
338
3
11166.7
%
Total interest expense
4,462
3,334
33.8
%
2,305
93.6
%
7,796
4,452
75.1
%
Net interest income
15,882
15,294
3.8
%
13,384
18.7
%
31,176
25,854
20.6
%
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
425
95
347.4
%
(274
)
-255.1
%
520
(472
)
-210.2
%
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for loan losses
15,457
15,199
1.7
%
13,658
13.2
%
30,656
26,326
16.4
%
Noninterest income:
Gain on sale of SBA loans
863
2,049
-57.9
%
2,320
-62.8
%
2,912
4,635
-37.2
%
Gain on sale of residential property loans
170
22
672.7
%
50
240.0
%
192
79
143.0
%
Gain on sale of other loans
-
45
-100.0
%
-
-
45
-
-
Service charges and fees on deposits
376
349
7.7
%
337
11.6
%
725
687
5.5
%
Servicing income
585
626
-6.5
%
601
-2.7
%
1,211
1,167
3.8
%
Other income
279
271
3.0
%
274
1.8
%
550
503
9.3
%
Total noninterest income
2,273
3,362
-32.4
%
3,582
-36.5
%
5,635
7,071
-20.3
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,153
6,246
-1.5
%
5,574
10.4
%
12,399
11,095
11.8
%
Occupancy and equipment
1,246
1,144
8.9
%
1,090
14.3
%
2,390
2,186
9.3
%
Professional fees
988
523
88.9
%
476
107.6
%
1,511
896
68.6
%
Marketing and business promotion
541
388
39.4
%
419
29.1
%
929
720
29.0
%
Data processing
295
302
-2.3
%
261
13.0
%
597
510
17.1
%
Director fees and expenses
211
230
-8.3
%
180
17.2
%
441
343
28.6
%
Loan related expense
63
59
6.8
%
92
-31.5
%
122
203
-39.9
%
Regulatory assessments
145
132
9.8
%
103
40.8
%
277
201
37.8
%
Other expenses
1,298
607
113.8
%
601
116.0
%
1,905
1,163
63.8
%
Total noninterest expense
10,940
9,631
13.6
%
8,796
24.4
%
20,571
17,317
18.8
%
Income before income taxes
6,790
8,930
-24.0
%
8,444
-19.6
%
15,720
16,080
-2.2
%
Income tax expense
2,028
2,666
-23.9
%
3,584
-43.4
%
4,694
6,822
-31.2
%
Net income
$
4,762
$
6,264
-24.0
%
$
4,860
-2.0
%
$
11,026
$
9,258
19.1
%
Earnings per share available to common shareholders, basic
$
0.35
$
0.47
$
0.36
$
0.82
$
0.69
Earnings per share available to common shareholders, diluted
$
0.35
$
0.46
$
0.36
$
0.81
$
0.68
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
13,432,775
13,418,259
13,408,282
13,425,557
13,401,859
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
13,628,677
13,586,759
13,542,538
13,607,834
13,523,128
Dividend paid per common share
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.06
$
0.06
Common stock dividend payout ratio (1)
8.57
%
6.38
%
8.33
%
7.32
%
8.70
%
Return on average assets (2)
1.20
%
1.73
%
1.49
%
1.45
%
1.46
%
Return on average shareholders’ equity (2), (3)
12.74
%
17.50
%
14.49
%
15.07
%
14.14
%
Efficiency ratio (2), (4)
60.26
%
51.62
%
51.84
%
55.88
%
52.60
%
(1)
The ratios are calculated by dividing dividends declared per
common share by basic earnings per share.
(2)
Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.
(3)
The Company did not have any intangible equity component for
the presented periods.
(4)
The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by
the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
Pacific City Financial Corporation and Subsidiary
Average Balance, Average Yield, and Average Rate
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
6/30/2017
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Avg. Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Avg. Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Avg. Yield/Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans (1)
$
1,236,075
$
18,610
6.04
%
$
1,219,867
$
17,440
5.80
%
$
1,077,835
$
14,807
5.51
%
U.S. government agency securities
23,212
141
2.44
%
24,350
137
2.28
%
24,753
145
2.35
%
Mortgage-backed securities
65,708
378
2.31
%
67,484
391
2.35
%
51,808
246
1.90
%
Collateralized mortgage obligation
52,455
309
2.36
%
50,974
280
2.23
%
29,977
149
1.99
%
Municipal bonds (2)
6,552
41
2.51
%
6,583
40
2.46
%
8,777
48
2.19
%
Other interest-earning assets
175,615
865
1.98
%
63,981
340
2.16
%
80,676
294
1.46
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,559,617
20,344
5.23
%
1,433,239
18,628
5.27
%
1,273,826
15,689
4.94
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
18,530
20,329
16,085
Allowance for loan losses
(12,446
)
(12,366
)
(11,266
)
Other assets
27,460
26,746
26,839
Total noninterest-earning assets
33,544
34,709
31,658
Total assets
$
1,593,161
$
1,467,948
$
1,305,484
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
NOW and money market accounts
$
279,515
773
1.11
%
$
297,947
760
1.03
%
$
323,657
813
1.01
%
Savings
8,739
6
0.28
%
8,632
6
0.28
%
8,810
6
0.27
%
Time deposits
790,430
3,513
1.78
%
654,124
2,400
1.49
%
523,502
1,483
1.14
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,078,684
4,292
1.60
%
960,703
3,166
1.34
%
855,969
2,302
1.08
%
Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank
39,782
170
1.71
%
40,000
168
1.70
%
879
3
1.37
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,118,466
4,462
1.60
%
1,000,703
3,334
1.35
%
856,848
2,305
1.08
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand
315,232
313,660
305,267
Other liabilities
9,533
8,384
8,837
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
324,765
322,044
314,104
Total liabilities
1,443,231
1,322,747
1,170,952
Total shareholders' equity
149,930
145,201
134,532
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,593,161
$
1,467,948
$
1,305,484
Net interest income
$
15,882
$
15,294
$
13,384
Net interest spread (3)
3.63
%
3.92
%
3.86
%
Net interest margin (4)
4.08
%
4.33
%
4.21
%
Total deposits
$
1,393,916
$
4,292
1.24
%
$
1,274,363
$
3,166
1.01
%
$
1,161,236
$
2,302
0.80
%
Total funding (5)
$
1,433,698
$
4,462
1.25
%
$
1,314,363
$
3,334
1.03
%
$
1,162,115
$
2,305
0.80
%
(1)
Total loans include both loans held-for-sale and loans
held-to-investment, net of deferred loan costs (fees).
(2)
The yield on municipal bonds has not been computed on a
tax-equivalent basis.
(3)
Net interest spread is calculated by subtracting average rate
on interest-bearing liabilities from average yield on
interest-earning assets.
(4)
Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net
interest income by average interest-earning assets.
(5)
Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and
noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is
calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average
total funding.
Pacific City Financial Corporation and Subsidiary
Average Balance, Average Yield, and Average Rate (Continued)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Avg. Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Avg. Yield/Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans (1)
$
1,228,015
$
36,050
5.92
%
$
1,066,900
$
28,684
5.42
%
U.S. government agency securities
23,778
278
2.36
%
23,733
275
2.34
%
Mortgage-backed securities
66,591
769
2.33
%
50,476
466
1.86
%
Collateralized mortgage obligation
51,719
589
2.30
%
26,834
259
1.95
%
Municipal bonds (2)
6,567
81
2.49
%
8,785
96
2.20
%
Other interest-earning assets
120,107
1,205
2.02
%
69,746
526
1.52
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,496,777
38,972
5.25
%
1,246,474
30,306
4.90
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
19,425
16,513
Allowance for loan losses
(12,406
)
(11,372
)
Other assets
27,105
27,145
Total noninterest-earning assets
34,124
32,286
Total assets
$
1,530,901
$
1,278,760
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
NOW and money market accounts
$
288,680
1,533
1.07
%
$
322,963
$
1,589
0.99
%
Savings
8,686
12
0.28
%
8,762
12
0.28
%
Time deposits
722,654
5,913
1.65
%
515,998
2,848
1.11
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,020,020
7,458
1.47
%
847,723
4,449
1.06
%
Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank
39,890
338
1.71
%
442
3
1.37
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,059,910
7,796
1.48
%
848,165
4,452
1.06
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand
314,450
290,292
Other liabilities
8,962
8,267
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
323,412
298,559
Total liabilities
1,383,322
1,146,724
Total shareholders' equity
147,579
132,036
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,530,901
$
1,278,760
Net interest income
$
31,176
$
25,854
Net interest spread (3)
3.77
%
3.84
%
Net interest margin (4)
4.20
%
4.18
%
Total deposits
$
1,334,470
$
7,458
1.13
%
$
1,138,015
$
4,449
0.79
%
Total funding (5)
$
1,374,360
$
7,796
1.14
%
$
1,138,457
$
4,452
0.79
%
(1)
Total loans include both loans held-for-sale and loans
held-to-investment, net of deferred loan costs (fees).
(2)
The yield on municipal bonds has not been computed on a
tax-equivalent basis.
(3)
Net interest spread is calculated by subtracting average rate
on interest-bearing liabilities from average yield on
interest-earning assets.
(4)
Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net
interest income by average interest-earning assets.
(5)
Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and
noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is
calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average
total funding.