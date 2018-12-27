Pacific Coast Oil Trust : Announces January Cash Distribution

PACIFIC COAST OIL TRUST (NYSE:ROYT) (the “Trust”), a royalty trust
formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (“PCEC”), announced today a
cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of
$0.01376 per unit, payable on January 22, 2019 to unitholders of record
on January 7, 2019. The Trust’s distribution calculation relates to net
profits and overriding royalties generated during November 2018 as
provided in the conveyance of net profits and overriding royalty
interest. All information in this press release has been provided to the
Trustee by PCEC.
The current month’s calculation for the Developed Properties resulted in
$1.1 million of revenues less direct operating expenses and development
costs. The current month’s revenues were $4.1 million, lease operating
expenses including property taxes were $2.6 million and capital
expenditures were $0.4 million. Average realized prices for the
Developed Properties were $62.29 per Boe in November, as compared to
$75.08 per Boe in October. In addition, the current month’s net profits
were reduced by $0.2 million due to property tax adjustments related to
historical tax payments made by the operator of the Sawtelle field
during the tax years of 2008 through 2014 that were never billed to PCEC
and which were chargeable in part to the Trust beginning in April 2012.
After the property tax adjustment, net profits for the month of November
for the Developed Properties were $0.7 million.
The current month’s calculation included approximately $73,000 for the
7.5% overriding royalty interest on the Remaining Properties from Orcutt
Diatomite and Orcutt Field. Average realized prices for the Remaining
Properties were $59.58 per Boe in November, as compared to $71.79 per
Boe in October. The cumulative net profits deficit for the Remaining
Properties, including the 7.5% overriding royalty interest payments,
increased by approximately $56,000 and now totals $1.6 million as of
November 2018.
The net cash flow available for distribution to the holders of units of
beneficial interest is approximately $0.5 million. The proceeds expected
to be received by the Trust in January of $0.8 million consist of $0.7
million in income from the Developed Properties and approximately
$73,000 in income from the 7.5% overriding royalty interest on the
Remaining Properties. The proceeds to be received by the Trust will be
partially offset by $91,000 for the monthly operating and services fee
payable to PCEC, $19,000 for Trust cash reserves and approximately
$125,000 in Trust general and administrative expenses, resulting in the
net cash flow available for distribution of approximately $0.5 million.
Sales Volumes and Prices
The following table displays PCEC’s underlying sales volumes and average
prices for the month of November 2018:
|
|
Underlying Properties
|
|
Sales Volumes
|
|
Average Price
|
|
(Boe)
|
(Boe/day)
|
|
(per Boe)
|
Developed Properties (a)
|
66,227
|
2,208
|
|
$
|
62.29
|
Remaining Properties (b)
|
17,515
|
584
|
|
$
|
59.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Crude oil sales represented 98% of sales volumes
|
|
|
(b) Crude oil sales represented 100% of sales volumes
|
|
|
|
|
Overview of Trust Structure
Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed by PCEC to
own interests in certain oil and gas properties in the Santa Maria Basin
and the Los Angeles Basin in California (the “Underlying Properties”).
The Underlying Properties and the Trust’s net profits and royalty
interests are described in the Trust’s filings with the SEC. As
described in the Trust’s filings with the SEC, the amount of any
periodic distributions is expected to fluctuate, depending on the
proceeds received by the Trust as a result of actual production volumes,
oil and gas prices, development expenses, and the amount and timing of
the Trust’s administrative expenses, among other factors. For additional
information on the Trust, please visit www.pacificcoastoiltrust.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking
Information
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release,
other than statements of historical facts, are "forward-looking
statements" for purposes of these provisions. These forward-looking
statements include the amount and date of any anticipated distribution
to unitholders. Any anticipated distribution is based, in part, on the
amount of cash received or expected to be received by the Trust from
PCEC with respect to the relevant period. Any differences in actual cash
receipts by the Trust could affect this distributable amount. The amount
of such cash received or expected to be received by the Trust (and its
ability to pay distributions) has been and will be significantly and
negatively affected by prevailing low commodity prices, which have
declined significantly, could decline further and could remain low for
an extended period of time. Other important factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially include expenses of the Trust and
reserves for anticipated future expenses. Statements made in this press
release are qualified by the cautionary statements made in this press
release. Neither PCEC nor the Trustee intends, and neither assumes any
obligation, to update any of the statements included in this press
release. An investment in units issued by Pacific Coast Oil Trust is
subject to the risks described in the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on March 9,
2018, and if applicable, the Trust’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on
Form 10-Q. The Trust's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports
on Form 10-Q are available over the Internet at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
