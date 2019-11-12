Pacific Current : 2019 AGM Presentation 0 11/12/2019 | 06:15pm EST Send by mail :

contains information in summary form and does not purport to be complete. Note that the relationship between Funds under Management ('FUM') and the economic benefits received by Pacific Current can vary dramatically based on each boutique's fee levels, PAC's ownership stakes, and the specific economic features of each relationship. Accordingly, management cautions against simple extrapolation based on FUM updates/ trends. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to vary materially from any projection, future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. // 2 Agenda Welcome to the FY2019 Annual General Meeting of Pacific Current Group ("PAC") Chairman's Address - Tony Robinson

Business Overview - Paul Greenwood, Managing Director, CEO & CIO

FY2019 Financial Results - Ashley Killick, CFO

Chairman's Address In FY2019 our focus was on the following:

Redeploying capital to make PAC's portfolio less vulnerable to market shocks and more aligned with long-term trends in asset allocation Facilitate growth in our portfolio companies Improve investor understanding of PAC and its business strategy Enhance internal processes

We have made good progress toward all of these goals, though there is still much to be done // 6 Chairman's Address - Recent PAC Acquisition Proposal FY20 has already been an interesting year with a significant investment and a recently rejected offer to purchase 100% of PAC

Background of offer:

PAC's stock languished in FY2019, reaching a low of $4.23/share PAC received an unsolicited bid that represented a premium in excess of 50% PAC's share price appreciated during this period and PAC's board ultimately declined to move forward

PAC is not actively looking to sell, but it will always pursue what it believes is in the best interest of shareholders // 7 Chairman's Address Pacific Current Group is an investment company.

Our performance is a product of how well we invest our shareholders funds. This is largely dependent on the abilities of the Pacific Current team who are capably lead by Paul Greenwood. // 8 B U S I N E S S O V E R V I E W Paul Greenwood, MD, CEO & CIO Business Overview FY19 was another year of steady progress Financial Strength

Underlying NPAT tax of A$20.6m (A$.43/share) vs. A$18.3m (A$.38/share) in FY18 Reported profit of A$37.6m compared to a loss of A$97.6m in FY18 Dividend of A$0.25 per share, which compares to A$0.22 per share in FY18

Portfolio

Deployed more than US$100m into new investments Considerable progress made toward enhancing revenue resiliency and reducing exposure to equity markets Pipeline full of additional highly diversifying opportunities

Organisation

Flat expenses in FY19 Increased investment in investor relations

// 10 Portfolio Activity Another busy year reshaping PAC's portfolio Investments Sold

Sold 23.4% stake in Aperio for approximately US$72m (A$101.6m) Exercised "Put" option to sell remaining 10% stake in RARE for A$21.5m Sold position in Celeste to management for A$1.6m Sold FIM for A$530k in October 2019

New Investments

Purchased 24.9% of private credit manager, Victory Park Capital for US$70m (A$94.8m) Invested US$1.1m (A$1.5m) in IFP for 10% initial stake Invested US$34.25m (A$47.0m) in life settlement asset manager, Carlisle Management Company, for 16% revenue share and 40% of sale proceeds Increased stake in Roc Partners (in July 2019) from 18% to 30% for A$6.8m In September 2019 invested US$20.5m (~A$30.3m) in Proterra Investment Partners for 8% of management fees and 16% of proceeds (exclusive of value attributable to performance fees)

// 11 FY19 Portfolio Company Highlights Solid growth, with 7 of 11 managers with FUM growing during the year* FY19 was another strong year of growth with FUM increasing 45%.

GQG - GQG continued rapid growth, increasing funds under management from US$15.7B to US$25.7B Aether - Successfully closed ARA V at US$268m in July 2019 Victory Park - Expected growth was delayed, adversely impacting contribution to PAC in FY19. Momentum is now improving (see 30 Sept FUM), and additional growth is expected throughout FY20 Nereus - Has been a failed investment. We continue to work to exit relationship. This remains a high priority to resolve in FY20 Roc - Continues to transform its business and expand its product offerings Seizert - Continues to face headwinds, saw FUM decline of 24% in FY19, adversely impacting FY20 earnings contributions Carlisle - Off to a fast start, with excellent growth and strong performance

Performance Mixed performance for active equity managers, generally strong for non equity managers *Adjusting for boutiques sold // 12 Investment Strategy Creating shareholder value comes from a focused investment strategy Invest

Identify great investment firms wherever in the world they exist Focus on growing market segments Structure investments that align long term interests

Diversify

We seek portfolio company specific risk and not systematic risk (such as equity market risk) We reduce risk by enhancing diversification through: Different business models Different investment structures Different asset classes Managing exposure to performance fees

Grow

Deploy PAC's distribution resources when appropriate Work strategically with boutiques to enhance their market position and message

Manage

Work through the inevitable broad array of opportunities and challenges

// 13 Portfolio Company Update FUM 30 June 2019 vs. 30 September 2019 (in each manager's home currency) Tier 1 Boutiques Billions 30 7% 25 20 15 10 5 12% 14% 8% 4% - Aether Carlisle GQG Proterra* Victory Park 30/06/2019 30/09/2019 Tier 2 Boutiques Billions 7 0% 6 5 4 3 -2% 2 1 -1% 4% 0% -15% 1% - 30/06/2019 30/09/2019 Proterra Investment Partners -

PAC invested in Proterra on 23 September 2019. FUM is shown one quarter in arrears. PAC is not aware of any material movements in NAV that would change 30 June 2019 regulatory capital for purposes of 30 September 2019 reporting.

14 Portfolio Company Update Quarterly FUM progress (excluding boutiques sold during the period) Billions 30 FUM Growth (Excluding boutiques sold) +6% 25 +6% +2% +1% +1% +1% +4% +1% +6% 20 15 10 5 0 30/06/2017 30/09/2017 31/12/2017 31/03/2018 30/06/2018 30/09/2018 31/12/2018 31/03/2019 30/06/2019 30/09/2019 Aether Carlisle Carlisle (Pre acquisition) Victory Park Victory Park (Pre acquisition) Alphashares Seizert Blackcrane EAM FIM ROC Proterra Proterra (Pre acquisition) SCI Boutiques sold during FY19 are not shown.

Carlisle (pre acquisition) - FUM shown includes FUM history of business prior to 31 January 2019, the date PAC invested in the business.

Victory Park (pre acquisition) - FUM shown includes FUM history of business prior to 3 July 2018, the date PAC invested in the business.

Proterra (pre acquisition) - FUM shown includes FUM history of business prior to 23 September 2019, the date PAC invested in the business. For Proterra Investment Partners, amount for Sept-19 quarter represents FUM from one quarter in arrears. PAC is not aware of any material movements in NAV that would change 30 June 2019 regulatory capital for purposes of 30 September 2019 reporting. 15 Portfolio Company Update Quarterly FUM progress (excluding boutiques sold during the period and GQG) Billions 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 FUM Growth (Excluding boutiques sold and GQG) +6% +6% +2% +1% +1% +1% +4% +1% +6% 30/06/2017 30/09/2017 31/12/2017 31/03/2018 30/06/2018 30/09/2018 31/12/2018 31/03/2019 30/06/2019 30/09/2019 Aether Carlisle Carlisle (Pre acquisition) Victory Park Victory Park (Pre acquisition) Alphashares Seizert Blackcrane EAM FIM ROC Proterra Proterra (Pre acquisition) SCI Boutiques sold during FY19 are not shown.

Carlisle (pre acquisition) - FUM shown includes FUM history of business prior to 31 January 2019, the date PAC invested in the business.

Victory Park (pre acquisition) - FUM shown includes FUM history of business prior to 3 July 2018, the date PAC invested in the business.

Proterra (pre acquisition) - FUM shown includes FUM history of business prior to 23 September 2019, the date PAC invested in the business. For Proterra Investment Partners, amount for Sept-19 quarter represents FUM from one quarter in arrears. PAC is not aware of any material movements in NAV that would change 30 June 2019 regulatory capital for purposes of 30 September 2019 reporting. 16 Portfolio Analysis Continued progress in making revenue stream more diverse and resilient FUM 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% Public Equity Non-Public Equity FY2018 FY2019 PAC's reliance on public equity strategies continues to decline

An increasing proportion of FUM and revenues are longer term in nature and not marked to market daily

Exposure to Australia is minimal FUM 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% Open End Closed End 30-Jun-18 30-Jun-19 Source of PAC Revenues 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% USA Europe Australia FY2018 FY2019 *PAC defines "direct link" to equity markets as FUM based fees applied to strategies investing in public equities Source of PAC revenues includes PAC share of earnings, revenue share, commissions and any other revenues generated from the boutique // 17 F Y 2 0 1 9 F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S Ashley Killick, CFO FY2019 Financial Results Summary FUM 28% A$57.47bn* 72% New Acquisition Existing FUM growth Total FUM of boutiques reaches A$57.5bn Up A$17.2bn (or 51.2%) from FY18 (excluding boutiques sold/acquired during the year) Net inflows of A$14.1bn with growth from Carlisle, GQG, Aether and ROC Partners FUM continued to grow in Q1 FY20 to A$67.6bn NPBT NAV EPS DPS A$8.05 14.0 % A$27.4m** 49.7% A$54.0m statutory 43.6cps*** 13.7% 78.6cps statutory 25.0cps 13.6% Net asset value per share of A$8.05, up 14.0% from A$7.06 in FY18

Underlying Net Profit Before Tax of A$27.4m, up 49.7% from A$18.3m in FY18

Underlying Earnings Per Share of 43.6cps, up 13.7% from 38.4cps in FY18

FY19 dividends of 25.0cps up 13.6% from 22.0cps in FY18 FUM of private equity funds is based on capital commitments to each fund and does not reflect any return of capital to date .

Underlying net profit before is a non-IFRS financial measures used by PAC to manage its business.

non-IFRS financial measures used by PAC to manage its business. EPS is based on weighted average number of shared based on their issue dates. 19 Q U E S T I O N S Attachments Original document

