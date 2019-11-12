Pacific Current : 2019 AGM Presentation

The information in this presentation is general information about Pacific Current Group Limited ('Pacific Current' or 'PAC') and is current only at the date of this presentation. In particular, this presentation:
is not an offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for securities in Pacific Current, nor is it an invitation to any person to acquire securities in Pacific Current;
is not personal advice and does not take into account the potential and current individual investment objectives or the financial situation of investors; and
contains information in summary form and does not purport to be complete.
Note that the relationship between Funds under Management ('FUM') and the economic benefits received by Pacific Current can vary dramatically based on each boutique's fee levels, PAC's ownership stakes, and the specific economic features of each relationship. Accordingly, management cautions against simple extrapolation based on FUM updates/ trends.
Certain statements in this presentation may constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to vary materially from any projection, future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Agenda
Welcome to the FY2019 Annual General Meeting of Pacific Current Group
("PAC")
Chairman's Address - Tony Robinson
Business Overview - Paul Greenwood, Managing Director, CEO & CIO
FY2019 Financial Results - Ashley Killick, CFO
Questions & Answers
Notice of Meeting
Consideration of Reports
Resolutions
Poll Close
Conclusion & Reception
C H A I R M A N ' S A D D R E S S
Tony Robinson, Chairman
Agenda
Welcome to the FY2019 Annual General Meeting of Pacific Current Group (PAC), and thank you all for being here:

Shareholders

Staff

Advisors

Directors
•
•
•
•
Shareholders
Staff
Advisors
Directors
Chairman's Address
In FY2019 our focus was on the following:
Redeploying capital to make PAC's portfolio less vulnerable to market shocks and more aligned with long-term trends in asset allocation
Facilitate growth in our portfolio companies
Improve investor understanding of PAC and its business strategy
Enhance internal processes
We have made good progress toward all of these goals, though there is still much to be done
Carlisle (pre acquisition) - FUM shown includes FUM history of business prior to 31 January 2019, the date PAC invested in the business.
Victory Park (pre acquisition) - FUM shown includes FUM history of business prior to 3 July 2018, the date PAC invested in the business.
Proterra (pre acquisition) - FUM shown includes FUM history of business prior to 23 September 2019, the date PAC invested in the business. For Proterra Investment Partners, amount for Sept-19 quarter represents FUM from one quarter in arrears. PAC is not aware of any material movements in NAV that would change 30 June 2019 regulatory capital for purposes of 30 September 2019 reporting.
Portfolio Company Update
Quarterly FUM progress (excluding boutiques sold during the period and GQG)
Portfolio Analysis
Continued progress in making revenue stream more diverse and resilient
FUM
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
Public Equity
Non-Public Equity
FY2018 FY2019
PAC's reliance on public equity strategies continues to decline
An increasing proportion of FUM and revenues are longer term in nature and not marked to market daily
Exposure to Australia is minimal
FUM
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
Open End
Closed End
30-Jun-18
30-Jun-19
Source of PAC Revenues
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
USA Europe Australia
FY2018 FY2019
*PAC defines "direct link" to equity markets as FUM based fees applied to strategies investing in public equities
Source of PAC revenues includes PAC share of earnings, revenue share, commissions and any other revenues generated from the boutique
F Y 2 0 1 9 F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S
Ashley Killick, CFO
FY2019 Financial Results Summary
FUM
28%
A$57.47bn*72%
New Acquisition
Existing FUM growth
Total FUM of boutiques reaches A$57.5bn
Up A$17.2bn (or 51.2%) from FY18 (excluding boutiques sold/acquired during the year)
Net inflows of A$14.1bn with growth from Carlisle, GQG, Aether and ROC Partners
FUM continued to grow in Q1 FY20 to A$67.6bn
NPBT NAV
EPS
DPS
A$8.05
14.0
%
A$27.4m**
49.7%
A$54.0m statutory
43.6cps***
13.7%
78.6cps statutory
25.0cps
13.6%
Net asset value per share of A$8.05, up 14.0% from A$7.06 in FY18
Underlying Net Profit Before Tax of A$27.4m, up 49.7% from A$18.3m in FY18
Underlying Earnings Per Share of 43.6cps, up 13.7% from 38.4cps in FY18
FY19 dividends of 25.0cps up 13.6% from 22.0cps in FY18
FUM of private equity funds is based on capital commitments to each fund and does not reflect any return of capital to date.
Underlying net profit before is a non-IFRS financial measures used by PAC to manage its business.
EPS is based on weighted average number of shared based on their issue dates.
