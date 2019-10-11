Pacific Current : 2019 Annual Report

Dear fellow shareholders,

We are pleased to report that in the 2019 financial year, Pacific Current Group Limited ("PAC") has produced both improvement in its underlying earnings and growth in the net tangible asset position of the business. These achievements are largely the product of significant change in the investments held by PAC and the strengthened performance of PAC's underlying investments. All of this was achieved even after PAC returned over $15.2 million to shareholders via the dividends paid during this period.

I mention both underlying earnings and net tangible assets because I believe both provide helpful ways of thinking about our business. Underlying earnings are an indication of our share of the performance of the businesses we invest in and on the cash we hold. Net tangible assets represent the estimated aggregate value of those holdings plus and minus other assets (e.g. cash) and liabilities of the business. Both should grow over time, and with both measures, we continue to work to improve the transparency of the outcomes.

Our underlying earnings growth this year reflects PAC's success in three key areas: the growth of the performance of the underlying businesses, our move to further deploy our cash holdings into new opportunities, and our drive to reduce the costs associated with running the business.

The net asset position should improve as the value of our investments grow. Each year the accounting standards require us to review the value at which we carry our investments in PAC's financial statements. Where appropriate, we write up these carrying values or write them down. The accounting standards, however, do not always allow us to record increases in those values, though they do require us to record every time an asset declines in value. This may mean that the net asset position will sometimes understate the aggregate value of our holdings.