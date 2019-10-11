Pacific Current : 2019 Annual Report

In this Annual Report, a reference to 'Pacific Current Group', 'Group', 'the Group', ' the Company', 'we', 'us' and 'our' is to Pacific Current Group Limited ABN 39 006 708 792 and its subsidiaries unless it clearly means just Pacific Current Group Limited
Annual Report 2019
ABOUT US
Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) is a global multi-boutique asset management business committed to seeking out and investing with exceptional investment managers.
OUR PHILOSOPHY
Each investment is created with flexibility to create exceptional alignment with our boutique managers. We apply capital, strategic insight, and global distribution to support the growth and development of our investments in the boutiques. Our goal is to help investment managers focus on their core business and what matters most: investing.
WHAT WE OFFER OUR BOUTIQUES
Strategic and complementary capital - we seek to complement their business, not control it
Flexible ownership structures - our goal is to create exceptional alignment with our investments, so every investment is uniquely tailored to fit the specific manager's needs
Global distribution and marketing services to help grow underlying FUM at the boutique level - allowing portfolio managers to remain focused on investing
Access to our global network and strategic insight - there are many ways we support the development of our boutiques, specifically by providing intelligent insight and connecting them with the right people
LIMITED
KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Increased underlying profit (up from $18.3m)
$20.8m
Increased Net Assets per share (up from $7.06)
$8.05
Increased dividends
(up from 22 cent per share)
25cps
Acquisition of VPC, IFP, Carlisle and additional equity in Roc
Sale of Aperio, Rare and Celeste
Strong growth in FUM across the Group
Ongoing portfolio diversification with strong pipeline opportunities
Annual Report 2019
CHAIRMAN'S
REPORT
Our underlying earnings growth this year reflects PAC's success in three key areas: the growth of the performance of the underlying businesses, our move to further deploy our cash holdings into new opportunities, and our drive to reduce the costs associated with running the business.
Dear fellow shareholders,
We are pleased to report that in the 2019 financial year, Pacific Current Group Limited ("PAC") has produced both improvement in its underlying earnings and growth in the net tangible asset position of the business. These achievements are largely the product of significant change in the investments held by PAC and the strengthened performance of PAC's underlying investments. All of this was achieved even after PAC returned over $15.2 million to shareholders via the dividends paid during this period.
I mention both underlying earnings and net tangible assets because I believe both provide helpful ways of thinking about our business. Underlying earnings are an indication of our share of the performance of the businesses we invest in and on the cash we hold. Net tangible assets represent the estimated aggregate value of those holdings plus and minus other assets (e.g. cash) and liabilities of the business. Both should grow over time, and with both measures, we continue to work to improve the transparency of the outcomes.
The net asset position should improve as the value of our investments grow. Each year the accounting standards require us to review the value at which we carry our investments in PAC's financial statements. Where appropriate, we write up these carrying values or write them down. The accounting standards, however, do not always allow us to record increases in those values, though they do require us to record every time an asset declines in value. This may mean that the net asset position will sometimes understate the aggregate value of our holdings.
In all cases, these improvements begin with the people driving the businesses in our portfolio. I would like to thank them for providing us with the opportunity to invest in their businesses and for their continuous effort to grow and prosper.
I would like to acknowledge the efforts and achievements of all the people working at PAC. It is a small group, and everyone's contribution makes a significant difference to the outcomes we achieve. In particular, I would like to recognise Paul Greenwood, who operates both as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, either of which would be demanding in their own right but together make large demands on him. I would also like to thank Jerry Chafkin, who joined the Board this year and who has already made a great contribution to the business. Finding good directors is always hard; finding someone based in the US with expertise in our field who was willing to join the Board of a mid-sized ASX listed company seemed an almost insurmountable challenge. Jerry's willingness to become part of the team has been a great outcome for the business.
Finally, thank you to the PAC shareholders who continue to support the business. We look forward to continued growth for PAC in the fiscal year that lies ahead.
Robinson
Chairman
