Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Pacific Current Group Limited    PAC   AU000000PAC7

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(PAC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/04
6.48 AUD   -2.70%
11/27PACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – A Robinson
PU
11/25PACIFIC CURRENT : Pennybacker Conference Call Dial-in Details
PU
11/24PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC provides Market Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pacific Current : Amended Change of Director's Interest Notice – J Chafkin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 09:20pm EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Amended Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Pacific Current Group Limited

ABN

30 006 708 792

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jeremiah H. Chafkin

Date of last notice

10 April 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

1.

3 December 2019

2.

4 December 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Nil

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

1.

4,946

2.

40,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

1.

$

32,729.76

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

2.

$

273,533.09

valuation

No. of securities held after change

44,946

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 02:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMI
11/27PACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – A Robinson
PU
11/25PACIFIC CURRENT : Pennybacker Conference Call Dial-in Details
PU
11/24PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC provides Market Update
PU
11/12PACIFIC CURRENT : 2019 AGM Presentation
PU
10/28TERMINATION OF DISCUSSIONS RE : Proposal to Acquire 100% PAC
PU
10/11PACIFIC CURRENT : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 and Proxy Form
PU
10/11PACIFIC CURRENT : 2019 Annual Report
PU
09/05PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/06PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 58,7 M
EBIT 2020 31,4 M
Net income 2020 20,0 M
Finance 2020 38,9 M
Yield 2020 4,65%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,60x
EV / Sales2021 4,02x
Capitalization 309 M
Chart PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Current Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,09  AUD
Last Close Price 6,48  AUD
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul R. Greenwood Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Anthony David Robinson Chairman
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Peter Robert Kennedy Non-Executive Director
Melda Donnelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED23.56%217
BLACKROCK, INC.23.66%75 377
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)2.23%44 376
UBS GROUP-4.58%42 990
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.71%26 766
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION27.43%22 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group