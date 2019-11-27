Pacific Current : Change of Director's Interest Notice – A Robinson

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Pacific Current Group Limited ABN 30 006 708 792

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Antony Robinson Date of last notice 13 October 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Ordinary Shares in Pacific Current Group (including registered holder) Limited held by Robinson House Pty Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. ATF Robinson Super Fund. Antony Robinson is a director of Robinson House Pty Ltd and a member of the Robinson Super Fund. Date of change 27 November 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 10,000 Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 10,000 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $66,600 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 20,000