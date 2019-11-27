Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Pacific Current Group Limited    PAC   AU000000PAC7

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(PAC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/27
6.68 AUD   -0.30%
05:58pPACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – A Robinson
PU
11/25PACIFIC CURRENT : Pennybacker Conference Call Dial-in Details
PU
11/24PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC provides Market Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pacific Current : Change of Director's Interest Notice – A Robinson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:58pm EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Pacific Current Group Limited

ABN

30 006 708 792

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Antony Robinson

Date of last notice

13 October 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Ordinary Shares in Pacific Current Group

(including registered holder)

Limited held by Robinson House Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

ATF Robinson Super Fund. Antony

Robinson is a director of Robinson House

Pty Ltd and a member of the Robinson

Super Fund.

Date of change

27 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

10,000

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

10,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$66,600

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

20,000

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

Not applicable

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

Not applicable

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 22:57:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMI
05:58pPACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – A Robinson
PU
11/25PACIFIC CURRENT : Pennybacker Conference Call Dial-in Details
PU
11/24PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC provides Market Update
PU
11/12PACIFIC CURRENT : 2019 AGM Presentation
PU
10/28TERMINATION OF DISCUSSIONS RE : Proposal to Acquire 100% PAC
PU
10/11PACIFIC CURRENT : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 and Proxy Form
PU
10/11PACIFIC CURRENT : 2019 Annual Report
PU
09/05PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/06PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 58,7 M
EBIT 2020 31,4 M
Net income 2020 20,0 M
Finance 2020 38,9 M
Yield 2020 4,51%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,76x
EV / Sales2021 4,17x
Capitalization 318 M
Chart PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Current Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,09  AUD
Last Close Price 6,68  AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul R. Greenwood Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Anthony David Robinson Chairman
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Peter Robert Kennedy Non-Executive Director
Melda Donnelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED24.30%217
BLACKROCK, INC.24.97%76 173
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)3.63%44 985
UBS GROUP-0.61%44 243
STATE STREET CORPORATION17.79%27 014
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION28.56%22 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group