Pacific Current : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 and Proxy Form 0 10/11/2019 | 03:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED Notice of Meeting 2019 ABN 39 006 708 792 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 10 October 2019 Dear Shareholders, On behalf of the Board of Directors, I invite you to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pacific Current Group Limited (Pacific Current), to be held on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 at 10:00am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT), at Computershare's Sydney Conference Centre, Level 3, 60 Carrington Street, Sydney NSW 2000. The AGM is an important event for Pacific Current and provides shareholders with an opportunity to receive an update on Pacific Current's performance during the year, to ask questions of the Board and Management as well as Pacific Current's Auditor and to vote on items of business before the AGM. Enclosed is the Notice of Meeting setting out the business of the Meeting, and your personalised Proxy Form. If you are attending the AGM, please bring your personalised Proxy Form with you. This will allow Pacific Current's Share Registry to promptly register your attendance. If you are unable to attend the AGM, you can lodge a proxy vote, or appoint a proxy to attend and vote on your behalf at the AGM, by completing the enclosed Proxy Form and returning it to Pacific Current's Share Registry in the enclosed reply paid envelope or by lodging your vote online at www.investorvote.com.au. Subject to the abstentions noted in the Explanatory Memorandum, the Directors of Pacific Current unanimously recommend Shareholders vote as follows: Board's Recommendations Resolution For 1. Election of Director - Jerry Chafkin For 2. Re-election of Director - Melda Donnelly For 3. Re-election of Director - Gilles Guérin For 4. Adoption of Remuneration Report Following the conclusion of the AGM, you are welcome to join the Board and Management for light refreshments. The Board and I look forward to seeing you at the AGM and we thank you for your continued support of Pacific Current. Yours faithfully, Tony Robinson Chairman Notice of Meeting 2019 2 3 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pacific Current Group Limited ACN 006 708 792 (Pacific Current) will be held: Date: Wednesday, 13 November 2019 Time: 10:00am AEDT Venue: Computershare's Sydney Conference Centre Level 3, 60 Carrington Street Sydney NSW 2000 The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the AGM. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form, are part of this Notice of Meeting. ITEMS OF BUSINESS 1. CONSIDERATION OF REPORTS To receive and consider the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Independent Auditor's Report of Pacific Current Group Limited for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. 2. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS RESOLUTION 1 - ELECTION OF JEREMIAH CHAFKIN To consider and, if considered appropriate, pass the following Ordinary Resolution: "That Jeremiah Chafkin, a Non-Executive Director retiring in accordance with rule 7.1(d) of the Constitution, being eligible, is elected as a Non-Executive Director of Pacific Current Group Limited." RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF MELDA DONNELLY To consider and, if considered appropriate, pass the following Ordinary Resolution: "That Melda Donnelly, a Non-Executive Director retiring in accordance with rule 7.1(f) of the Constitution, being eligible, is re-elected as a Non-Executive Director of Pacific Current Group Limited." RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ELECTION OF GILLES GUÉRIN To consider and, if considered appropriate, pass the following Ordinary Resolution: "That Gilles Guérin, a Non-Executive Director retiring in accordance with rule 7.1(f) of the Constitution, being eligible, is re-elected as Non-Executive Director of Pacific Current Group Limited." 3. REMUNERATION REPORT RESOLUTION 4 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and if considered appropriate, pass the following Advisory Resolution: "That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (set out in the Directors' Report), is adopted." Phil Mackey Company Secretary 10 October 2019 ABN 39 006 708 792 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING continued IMPORTANT VOTING INFORMATION VOTING EXCLUSIONS Voting exclusion for Resolution 4 - Remuneration Report A vote on Resolution 4 must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, the following persons: a member of Pacific Current's Key Management Personnel ( KMP ) whose remuneration details are included in the 2019 Remuneration Report; or a closely related party of such a KMP (including close family members and companies the KMP controls). However, a person described above may cast a vote on Resolution 4 as a proxy, if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the proxy appointment is in writing and specifies the way the proxy is to vote the resolution (e.g. for, against, abstain) on; or the vote is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting and the appointment of the Chairman as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution; and expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the KMP. In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), a vote must not be cast on Resolution 4 as a proxy by a member of the KMP at the date of the AGM, or a closely related party of such a KMP, unless the appointment specifies the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution. This restriction on voting undirected proxies does not apply to the Chairman of the Meeting where the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman of the Meeting to exercise undirected proxies even if the resolution is connected, directly or indirectly, with the remuneration of the KMP. Key management personnel means Directors of Pacific Current and those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of Pacific Current, directly or indirectly. ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE In accordance with regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), the Board has determined that persons who are registered holders of Pacific Current shares as at 7:00pm AEDT on Monday, 11 November 2019 (being two days before the date of the Meeting) will be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM as a shareholder. If more than one joint holder of shares is present at the AGM (whether personally, by proxy or by attorney or by representative) and tenders a vote, only the vote of the joint holder whose name appears first on the register will be counted. Appointment of Proxy If you are a shareholder entitled to attend and vote, you may appoint an individual or a body corporate as a proxy. If a body corporate is appointed as a proxy, that body corporate must ensure that it appoints a corporate representative in accordance with section 250D of the Corporations Act to exercise its powers as proxy at the AGM. A proxy need not be a shareholder of Pacific Current. A shareholder may appoint up to two proxies and specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy may exercise. If the shareholder does not specify the proportion or number of votes to be exercised, each proxy may exercise half of the shareholder's votes. To be effective, the proxy must be received at Pacific Current's Share Registry no later than 10:00am AEDT on Monday, 11 November 2019 (48 hours before AGM). Proxies must be received before that time by one of the following methods: By mail: Pacific Current Group Limited C/- Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 242 Melbourne Victoria 3001 Australia By facsimile: 1800 783 447 (within Australia) +61 3 9473 2555 (from outside Australia) By delivery in person: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited 452 Johnston Street Abbotsford Victoria 3067 Online: For Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians): www.intermediaryonline.com Lodge your vote online: www.investorvote.com.au Notice of Meeting 2019 4 5 Proxies signed under Power of Attorney If a proxy form is signed under a power of attorney then both the proxy form and the original power of attorney under which the proxy form is signed (or a certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority) must be received by Pacific Current's Share Registry no later than 10:00am AEDT on Monday, 11 November 2019, being 48 hours before the AGM. IMPORTANT: If you appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, or the Chairman becomes your proxy by default, and you do not direct your proxy how to vote on Resolution 4, then by submitting the proxy form you will be expressly authorising the Chairman to exercise your proxy on the relevant resolution, even though some of the resolutions are connected, directly or indirectly, with the remuneration of the KMP. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote all undirected proxies in favour of each resolution. Corporate Representatives A body corporate which is a shareholder, or which has been appointed as a proxy, is entitled to appoint any person to act as its representative at the AGM. The appointment of the representative must comply with the requirements under section 250D of the Corporations Act. The representative should bring to the AGM a properly executed letter or other document confirming its authority to act as the company's representative. A Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative form may be obtained from Pacific Current's Share Registry or online at www.investorcentre.comunder the help tab, "Printable Forms". ENCLOSURES Enclosed are the following documents: proxy form to be completed if you would like to be represented at the AGM by proxy. Shareholders are encouraged to use the online proxy lodgement facility that can be accessed on Pacific Current's share registry's website www.investorvote.com.au to ensure the timely and cost effective receipt of your proxy; and

to ensure the timely and cost effective receipt of your proxy; and a reply paid envelope for you to return the proxy form. EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM 1. INTRODUCTION This Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared for the information of shareholders of Pacific Current (Shareholders) in relation to the business to be conducted at the AGM to be held at Computershare's Sydney Conference Centre, Level 3, 60 Carrington Street, Sydney NSW 2000 on Wednesday, 13 November 2019, commencing at 10:00am AEDT. This Explanatory Memorandum forms part of the Notice of Meeting, which should be read in its entirety. This Explanatory Memorandum contains the terms and conditions on which the Resolutions will be voted. Shareholders should read the Notice of Meeting including this Explanatory Memorandum carefully before deciding how to vote on the Resolutions. 2. CONSIDERATION OF REPORTS In accordance with section 317(1) of the Corporations Act, the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (which are contained in the 2019 Annual Report), will be presented for consideration. A printed copy of the 2019 Annual Report, or an email advising that the 2019 Annual Report is available on Pacific Current's website at https://paccurrent.com/shareholders/ document-library/annual-report/has been sent to each shareholder who has requested a copy. Following the Consideration of Reports, the Chairman will give shareholders a reasonable opportunity to ask questions about, or comment upon, the management of Pacific Current. The Chairman will also provide shareholders a reasonable opportunity to ask the Auditor questions relevant to: the conduct of the audit;

the preparation and content of the Independent Auditor's Report;

the accounting policies adopted by Pacific Current in relation to the preparation of the financial statements; and

the independence of the Auditor. The Chairman will also give the Auditor a reasonable opportunity to answer written questions submitted by shareholders relating to the content of the Independent Auditor's Report or the conduct of the audit. A list of written questions to the Auditor submitted by shareholders, if any, will be made available to shareholders at the start of the AGM, and any written answers tabled at the AGM by the Auditor will be made available as soon as practicable. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 07:00:06 UTC 0 Latest news on PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMI 03:01a PACIFIC CURRENT : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 and Proxy Form PU 03:01a PACIFIC CURRENT : 2019 Annual Report PU 09/05 PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 03/06 PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2018 PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2017 PACIFIC CURRENT : 2017 Annual General Meeting Date PU 2017 PACIFIC CURRENT : Investor Presentation PU 2017 PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2017 PACIFIC CURRENT : Update – Dividend/Distribution – PAC PU 2017 PACIFIC CURRENT : Corporate Governance Statement – 31 August 2017 PU