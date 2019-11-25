Pacific Current : Pennybacker Conference Call Dial-in Details

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

Pacific Current Invests in Pennybacker Capital Management

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC, Pacific Current, PAC), a global multi-boutique asset management firm, advises the attached dial-in details for the conference call to be held at 11:00am AEDT this morning.

ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP

Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. Including Pennybacker, Pacific Current Group has investments in 16 boutique asset managers globally.

ABOUT PENNYBACKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Pennybacker Capital Management is an alternative investment manager focused on private equity investments in commercial and multi-family residential real estate. Pennybacker has offices in Austin, Denver, New York, and Nashville (opening in 2020).

The firm pursues value, credit, and income & growth strategies across all real estate product types.

Pennybacker has a proven 12+ year track record of investing in and/or operating over 170 commercial and multifamily real estate properties located throughout the United States. To date, the firm has sponsored six discretionary real estate private equity funds within its value strategy, two real estate credit funds, and four separate accounts within its income and growth strategy.

