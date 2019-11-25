Log in
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(PAC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/25
6.64 AUD   -8.41%
11:13aPACIFIC CURRENT : Pennybacker Conference Call Dial-in Details
PU
11/24PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC provides Market Update
PU
11/12PACIFIC CURRENT : 2019 AGM Presentation
PU
Pacific Current : Pennybacker Conference Call Dial-in Details

11/25/2019 | 11:13am EST

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 November 2019

Conference Call Details

Pacific Current Invests in Pennybacker Capital Management

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC, Pacific Current, PAC), a global multi-boutique asset management firm, advises the attached dial-in details for the conference call to be held at 11:00am AEDT this morning.

-ENDS-

AUTHORISED FOR LODGEMENT BY:

Paul Greenwood

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

CONTACT

For Investor Enquiries:

  • Paul Greenwood - Managing Director & CEO and CIO - (+1) 253 617 7815

For Media Inquiries in the US:

  • Jessica Rettig - jrettig@paccurrent.com- (+1) 720 398 6711

ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP

Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. Including Pennybacker, Pacific Current Group has investments in 16 boutique asset managers globally.

ABOUT PENNYBACKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Pennybacker Capital Management is an alternative investment manager focused on private equity investments in commercial and multi-family residential real estate. Pennybacker has offices in Austin, Denver, New York, and Nashville (opening in 2020).

The firm pursues value, credit, and income & growth strategies across all real estate product types.

Pennybacker has a proven 12+ year track record of investing in and/or operating over 170 commercial and multifamily real estate properties located throughout the United States. To date, the firm has sponsored six discretionary real estate private equity funds within its value strategy, two real estate credit funds, and four separate accounts within its income and growth strategy.

Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792)

Level 29, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

www.paccurrent.com

Tel: +61 2 8243 0400 // Fax: +61 2 8243 0410

Participants Dial-in Numbers

AUSTRALIA:

1800 558 698

ALT. AUSTRALIA:

1800 809 971

SYDNEY:

02 9007 3187

NEW ZEALAND:

0800 453 055

AUCKLAND:

09 929 1687

CHRISTCHURCH:

03 974 2632

WELLINGTON:

04 974 7738

BELGIUM:

0800 72 111

CHINA:

4001 200 659

FRANCE:

0800 981 498

GERMANY:

0800 182 7617

HONG KONG:

800 966 806

INDIA:

0008 0010 08443

INDONESIA:

001 803 019 3275

IRELAND:

1800 948 625

ITALY:

800 793 500

JAPAN:

005 3116 1281

MALAYSIA:

1800 816 294

NORWAY:

8006 9950

PHILIPPINES:

1800 1110 1462

SINGAPORE:

800 101 2785

SOUTH AFRICA:

0800 999 976

SOUTH KOREA:

00798 14 206 3275

SWEDEN:

020 791 959

SWITZERLAND:

0800 820 030

TAIWAN:

0080 112 7397

THAILAND:

0018 0015 6206 3275

UAE:

8000 3570 2705

UK:

0800 051 8245

USA/CANADA:

1 855 881 1339

CHICAGO:

1 815 373 2080

LOS ANGELES:

1 909 235 4020

NEW YORK:

1 914 202 3258

OTHER INTERNATIONAL (METERED):

+61 7 3145 4010

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 16:12:01 UTC
