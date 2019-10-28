Log in
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED    PAC   AU000000PAC7

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(PAC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/28
6.78 AUD   -0.29%
10/28TERMINATION OF DISCUSSIONS RE : Proposal to Acquire 100% PAC
PU
10/11PACIFIC CURRENT : 2019 Annual Report
PU
10/11PACIFIC CURRENT : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 and Proxy Form
PU
News 
Termination of Discussions Re: Proposal to Acquire 100% PAC

Termination of Discussions Re: Proposal to Acquire 100% PAC

0
10/28/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

29 October 2019

TERMINATION OF DISCUSSIONS RELATING TO INDICATIVE PROPOSAL TO

ACQUIRE 100% OF PAC

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) (Pacific Current) announces that it has terminated discussions with a US asset management firm in relation to an unsolicited, non-binding and indicative proposal to acquire 100% of Pacific Current for A$7.425 per share in cash by way of a Scheme of Arrangement (the Proposal).

The Pacific Current Board permitted due diligence to be undertaken as it believed it was in Pacific Current shareholders' best interest to enable the interested party to refine its views on value.

Following completion of its due diligence, the interested party was given the opportunity to update the terms of its Proposal. The interested party subsequently indicated that the value of its Proposal remained at A$7.425 per share in cash, less any dividend paid by Pacific Current prior to implementation of the Proposal, which may have been in the order of six months.

After giving careful consideration to the Proposal and consulting with its external advisors, Pacific Current informed the interested party that it could not recommend the Proposal as the Board of Pacific Current believes the value of the Proposal is not sufficiently attractive, and believe that the Proposal would likely not have the requisite support of Pacific Current shareholders.

Costs incurred by Pacific Current in relation to the Proposal will be accounted for in Pacific Current's first half results to be announced early next year.

The Pacific Current Board continues to assess a number of opportunities designed to further grow shareholder value in line with its current strategy

- ENDS -

CONTACT

For Investor Enquiries:

  • Paul Greenwood - Managing Director & CEO and CIO (+1) 253 617 7815

For Media Inquiries in the US:

  • Jessica Rettig - jrettig@paccurrent.com(+1) 720 398 6711

ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP

Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. As of 29 October 2019, Pacific Current Group has investments in 15 boutique asset managers globally.

Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792)

Level 29, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

www.paccurrent.com

Tel: +61 2 8243 0400 // Fax: +61 2 8243 0410

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 02:51:03 UTC
