Pacific Drilling S.A.

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A.

(PACD)
Pacific Drilling S A : 2019 Guidance as of November 5, 2019

11/06/2019

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward‐Looking Statements

Guidance constitutes "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in our forward‐looking statements are reasonable and made in good faith, these statements are not guarantees and actual future results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.

Our forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include: the global oil and gas market and its impact on demand for our services; the offshore drilling market, including reduced capital expenditures by our clients; changes in worldwide oil and gas supply and demand; rig availability and supply and demand for high‐specification drillships and other drilling rigs competing with our fleet; our ability to enter into and negotiate favorable terms for new drilling contracts or extensions; our ability to successfully negotiate and consummate definitive contracts and satisfy other customary conditions with respect to letters of intent and letters of award that we receive for our drillships; possible cancellation, renegotiation, termination or suspension of drilling contracts as a result of mechanical difficulties, performance, market changes or other reasons; costs related to stacking of rigs; downtime and other risks associated with offshore rig operations, including unscheduled repairs or maintenance, relocations, severe weather or hurricanes; our small fleet and reliance on a limited number of clients; our ability to execute our business plans; the effects of our completed Chapter 11 proceedings on our future operations; and the other risk factors described in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 20‐F and our Reports on Form 6‐K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available through our website at www.pacificdrilling.com or through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Pacific Drilling 2019 Guidance as of November 5, 2019

Actuals

Guidance

Historical

(in millions, except revenue efficiency)

Q3 2019

YTD 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

FY 2018

Revenue

$ 54

$ 197

$ 33 ‐ 38

$ 230 ‐ 235

$ 265

Revenue efficiency

95.6%

97.1%

95%

96 ‐ 97%

97.8%

Operating expenses (1)

$ 60

$ 165

$ 60

‐ 65

$ 225 ‐ 230

$ 209

General and adminstrative expenses

9

30

9

‐ 11

39 ‐ 41

55

Depreciation expense (2)

27

81

27

‐ 29

108 ‐ 110

261

Amortization expense (3)

21

85

85

15

Interest expense (4)

24

73

25

98

118

Sustaining capex

3

7

3

‐ 6

10 ‐ 13

12

Enhancement capex (5)

7

24

7

‐ 9

31 ‐ 33

9

Total capital expenditures

10

31

10

‐ 15

41 ‐ 46

21

  1. Includes direct rig related operating expenses, including costs of rig reactivation ramp up, and costs of integrated services, reimbursables costs, shore‐based offices, operations support personnel and amortization of deferred costs.
  2. Depreciation in FY 2019 is significantly lower than FY 2018 due to adoption of Fresh Start Accounting.
  3. Includes amortization through Q3 2019 of Fresh Start Accounting client‐related intangible asset of drilling contract where contract rates are in excess of current market rates.
  4. Includes $64.6 million in cash interest in FY 2019.
  5. Includes purchase of a managed pressure drilling device and controls ("MPD") system.

See Cautionary Note Regarding Forward‐Looking Statements that accompanies this presentation.

Disclaimer

Pacific Drilling SA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:09:18 UTC
