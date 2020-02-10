Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pacific Drilling S.A.    PACD   LU1405802361

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A.

(PACD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/10 09:48:22 am
1.595 USD   -2.74%
09:32aPACIFIC DRILLING S A : Announces Entry into Revolving Credit Agreement
BU
02/07PACIFIC DRILLING S A : FormSC 13G/A
PU
01/24PACIFIC DRILLING S A : FormSC 13G/A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Drilling S A : Announces Entry into Revolving Credit Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 09:32am EST

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) (the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a $50 million first lien superpriority revolving credit agreement with Angelo, Gordon Energy Servicer, LLC, as administrative agent and the lenders party thereto (the “Revolving Credit Agreement”). The Company expects to use any future borrowings under the Revolving Credit Agreement to finance working capital and capital expenditure needs.

The Company’s obligations under the Revolving Credit Agreement are guaranteed by all of the subsidiaries that guaranty the Company’s 8.375% First Lien Notes due 2023 (“First Lien Notes”) and 11.0/12.0% Second Lien PIK Notes due 2024 (together, the “Notes”).

The Revolving Credit Agreement is secured by a sole first-priority lien on the Company’s and the guarantors’ accounts receivable and a shared first-priority lien (with holders of the First Lien Notes), on all assets serving as collateral under such First Lien Notes, with a superpriority right to repayment ahead of other first lien holders in an enforcement action.

The facility represents a portion of the Company’s permitted indebtedness capacity under the Indentures governing the Notes while preserving other permitted indebtedness capacity, such as the ability to incur up to $50 million with respect to a capital lease facility or to incur up to $50 million through use of our general indebtedness basket, which may be secured.

Pacific Drilling CEO Bernie Wolford commented, “We are pleased to partner with Angelo Gordon for this three-year $50 million facility. As we continue to see the market for high-specification drillships improve, this facility allows us the financial flexibility to take advantage of new opportunities.”

Angelo Gordon Head of Energy Todd Dittmann commented, “We are very excited about working with Pacific Drilling and its industry-leading management team, to provide important access to capital that in combination with the Company’s top tier clients, young fleet and safe, efficient and reliable portfolio of drilling services, should create meaningful value for all stakeholders.”

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations by delivering the safest, most efficient and reliable deepwater drilling services in the industry. Pacific Drilling’s fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PACIFIC DRILLING S.A.
09:32aPACIFIC DRILLING S A : Announces Entry into Revolving Credit Agreement
BU
02/07PACIFIC DRILLING S A : FormSC 13G/A
PU
01/24PACIFIC DRILLING S A : FormSC 13G/A
PU
01/15PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/15PACIFIC DRILLING S A : Announces Arbitration Decision
BU
01/07PACIFIC DRILLING S A : Form3
PU
01/02PACIFIC DRILLING S A : Form3
PU
2019PACIFIC DRILLING S A : Form6-K
PU
2019PACIFIC DRILLING S A : Form6-K
PU
2019PACIFIC DRILLING S A : Launches Redesigned Website
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 233 M
EBIT 2019 -238 M
Net income 2019 -458 M
Debt 2019 769 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,27x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,47x
EV / Sales2019 3,82x
EV / Sales2020 3,55x
Capitalization 123 M
Chart PACIFIC DRILLING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Pacific Drilling S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC DRILLING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,40  $
Last Close Price 1,64  $
Spread / Highest target 876%
Spread / Average Target 473%
Spread / Lowest Target 205%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernie G. Wolford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony Seeliger Vice President-Operations
James Whelan Harris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Corey Thompson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Donald Platner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC DRILLING S.A.-59.80%141
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-3.59%9 697
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-8.24%5 114
HELMERICH & PAYNE-6.12%4 447
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-30.96%2 900
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-16.25%2 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group