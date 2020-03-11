Pacific Drilling S A : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) (“Pacific Drilling” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter and full-year results for 2019.

Pacific Drilling CEO Bernie Wolford commented, “In the fourth quarter, Pacific Khamsin returned to operations as we started a new contract with Equinor in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. We also began mobilizing Pacific Bora to Oman where it is drilling that country’s first-ever deepwater well during its contract with Eni. We have continued this positive momentum in early 2020 as we capitalize on strengthening demand for our premium deepwater rigs. Our reputation for operational excellence and customer service resulted in a new relationship with Murphy Oil Corporation for Pacific Sharav in Mexico.”

Mr. Wolford continued, “While we were surprised and disappointed with the Tribunal’s decision in the arbitration related to the construction of Pacific Zonda, this outcome has not impacted our operations. As we previously disclosed, our two subsidiaries involved in the dispute have filed an application with the High Court in London for permission to appeal the arbitration decision. While we hope for a positive resolution of the appeal process, a positive outcome from this arbitration was never relied upon in our corporate financial planning. As always, we remain focused on our core business and delivering operational excellence for our customers.”

Mr. Wolford concluded, “As we look ahead, we see significant uncertainty in the global markets from the demand reduction related to COVID-19 and recent changes to oil supply and pricing strategies. Through late 2019 and early 2020, we experienced substantial tightening of ultra-deepwater rig supply in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and more limited supply of active rigs in other regions. At the same time, there are more active tenders in the market today than we have seen at any one time since 2014. We continue to work toward delivering positive cash flow from our operations as the market for our rigs improves and dayrates become more favorable. To this end, we were pleased to recently secure a $50 million revolving credit facility which allows us the financial flexibility to take advantage of new market opportunities.”

Fourth-Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Commentary

Fourth-quarter 2019 contract drilling revenue was $33.1 million compared to $54.3 million in third-quarter 2019. The decrease in revenue resulted primarily from the Pacific Sharav completing its legacy Chevron five-year contract in late August 2019 and rolling over to continue working for Chevron at a lower dayrate reflective of the current market. The decrease in revenue was partially offset by revenues earned from the commencement of contract operations for the Pacific Santa Ana and the Pacific Khamsin in December 2019.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $63.3 million compared to $60.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $8.2 million, as compared to $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss for fourth-quarter 2019 was $308.1 million compared to $90.8 million in third-quarter 2019. Included in the net loss for fourth-quarter 2019 is a $217.6 million loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries predominately related to the elimination of the receivable from the balance sheet due to the Pacific Zonda arbitration decision in favor of Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (“SHI”).

Adjusted EBITDA(a) for fourth-quarter 2019 was $(36.8) million, compared to $(13.8) million in third-quarter 2019.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $4.0 million compared to $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in capital expenditures was primarily due to lower payments for the purchase of a managed pressure drilling system.

Footnotes

(a) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net loss, please refer to the schedule included in this release. Management uses this operational metric to track company results and believes that this measure provides additional information that highlights the impact of our operating efficiency as well as the operating and support costs incurred in achieving the revenue performance.

2020 Guidance

A schedule of Pacific Drilling’s 2020 guidance as of March 11, 2020 is available in the “Results” subsection of the “Investor Relations” section of our website, www.pacificdrilling.com.

Conference Call

Pacific Drilling will conduct a conference call at 10 a.m. US Central Time on Thursday, March 12, 2020 to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 866-253-3270 within North America or +1 646-843-4609 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and provide access code 2196217#. Participants are invited to use the following link to register for the call in advance: http://bit.ly/RegisterQ42019Call. A replay of the call will be available on the company’s website or by dialing +1 866-595-5357 and providing access code 2196217#.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations by delivering the safest, most efficient and reliable deepwater drilling services in the industry. Pacific Drilling’s fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are generally identifiable by their use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “our ability to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “projected,” “should,” “will,” “would”, or other similar words which are not generally historical in nature. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Our forward-looking statements express our current expectations or forecasts of possible future results or events, including future financial and operational performance and cash balances; revenue efficiency levels; market outlook; forecasts of trends; future client contract opportunities; future contract dayrates; our business strategies and plans or objectives of management; estimated duration of client contracts; backlog; expected capital expenditures; projected costs and savings; expectations regarding our two subsidiaries’ application to appeal the arbitration award against them related to the drillship known as the Pacific Zonda in favor of SHI, the outcome of such subsidiaries’ ongoing bankruptcy proceedings and the potential impact of the Tribunal’s decision on our future operations, financial position, results of operations and liquidity.

Although we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable and made in good faith, these statements are not guarantees, and actual future results may differ materially due to a variety of factors. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of judgments and assumptions as of the date such statements are made about future events, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in such statements due to a variety of factors, including if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include: evolving risks from the coronavirus outbreak and resulting significant disruption in international economies, and international financial and oil markets, including a substantial decline in the price of oil during 2020; the global oil and gas market and its impact on demand for our services; the offshore drilling market, including changes in capital expenditures by our clients; changes in worldwide oil and gas supply and demand; rig availability and supply and demand for high-specification drillships and other drilling rigs competing with our fleet; our ability to enter into and negotiate favorable terms for new drilling contracts or extensions; our ability to successfully negotiate and consummate definitive contracts and satisfy other customary conditions with respect to letters of intent and letters of award that we receive for our drillships; actual contract commencement dates; possible cancellation, renegotiation, termination or suspension of drilling contracts as a result of mechanical difficulties, performance, market changes or other reasons; costs related to stacking of rigs and costs to reactivate a stacked rig; downtime and other risks associated with offshore rig operations, including unscheduled repairs or maintenance, relocations, severe weather or hurricanes or accidents; our small fleet and reliance on a limited number of clients; the risks of litigation in foreign jurisdictions and delays caused by third parties in connection with such litigation; the outcome of our two subsidiaries’ bankruptcy proceedings and any actions that SHI or others may take in the bankruptcy or other proceedings against the Company and its subsidiaries; the risk that our common shares could be delisted from trading on the New York Stock Exchange; and the other risk factors described in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2019 and our Reports on Form 6-K. These documents are available through our website at www.pacificdrilling.com or through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share information) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Three Period from Period from Period from Period from Months Months November 20, October 1, November 20, January 1, Year Ended Ended through through Year Ended through through Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, November 19, December 31, December 31, November 19, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 2018 2017 Revenues Contract drilling $ 33,131 $ 54,315 $ 28,489 $ 31,073 $ 229,777 $ 28,489 $ 236,379 $ 319,716 Costs and expenses Operating expenses 63,269 60,324 19,744 25,050 228,143 19,744 189,606 244,089 General and administrative expenses 8,182 8,855 4,245 9,572 38,293 4,245 50,604 87,134 Depreciation and amortization expense 27,165 47,734 27,277 38,187 193,128 27,277 248,302 278,949 Loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries 217,640 488 806 — 220,152 806 — — 316,256 117,401 52,072 72,809 679,716 52,072 488,512 610,172 Operating loss (283,125 ) (63,086 ) (23,583 ) (41,736 ) (449,939 ) (23,583 ) (252,133 ) (290,456 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (24,794 ) (24,459 ) (10,904 ) (29,046 ) (97,698 ) (10,904 ) (106,632 ) (178,983 ) Write-off of deferred financing costs — — — — — — — (30,846 ) Reorganization items (70 ) (24 ) (1,300 ) (1,743,556 ) (1,975 ) (1,300 ) (1,799,664 ) (6,474 ) Interest income 1,145 1,510 1,008 428 6,292 1,008 3,148 2,717 Other income (expense) (9 ) (409 ) 526 350 (729 ) 526 (1,904 ) (8,261 ) Loss before income taxes (306,853 ) (86,468 ) (34,253 ) (1,813,560 ) (544,049 ) (34,253 ) (2,157,185 ) (512,303 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,264 4,315 (6,769 ) (3,261 ) 12,416 (6,769 ) (2,308 ) 12,863 Net loss $ (308,117 ) $ (90,783 ) $ (27,484 ) $ (1,810,299 ) $ (556,465 ) $ (27,484 ) $ (2,154,877 ) $ (525,166 ) Loss per common share, basic $ (4.11 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (84.72 ) $ (7.42 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (100.89 ) $ (24.64 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 75,007 75,005 75,010 21,368 75,011 75,010 21,359 21,315 Loss per common share, diluted $ (4.11 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (84.72 ) $ (7.42 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (100.89 ) $ (24.64 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 75,007 75,005 75,010 21,368 75,011 75,010 21,359 21,315

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 278,620 $ 355,906 $ 367,577 Restricted cash 6,089 6,076 21,498 Accounts receivable, net 29,252 29,751 40,549 Other receivable — — 28,000 Materials and supplies 43,933 43,986 40,429 Deferred costs, current 16,961 1,397 482 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,732 10,288 8,667 Total current assets 390,587 447,404 507,202 Property and equipment, net 1,842,549 1,860,724 1,915,172 Receivable from unconsolidated subsidiaries — 204,790 204,790 Intangible asset — — 85,053 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries — 11,400 11,876 Other assets 23,423 22,252 24,120 Total assets $ 2,256,559 $ 2,546,570 $ 2,748,213 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Accounts payable $ 24,223 $ 12,009 $ 14,941 Accrued expenses 27,924 20,292 25,744 Accrued interest 15,703 31,406 16,576 Deferred revenue, current 7,567 5,931 — Total current liabilities 75,417 69,638 57,261 Long-term debt 1,073,734 1,064,643 1,039,335 Payable to unconsolidated subsidiaries — 4,194 4,400 Other long-term liabilities 38,577 33,143 28,259 Total liabilities 1,187,728 1,171,618 1,129,255 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares 751 751 750 Additional paid-in capital 1,652,681 1,650,685 1,645,692 Treasury shares, at cost (652 ) (652 ) — Accumulated deficit (583,949 ) (275,832 ) (27,484 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,068,831 1,374,952 1,618,958 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,256,559 $ 2,546,570 $ 2,748,213

PACIFIC DRILLING S. A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Period from Period from November 20, January 1, Year Ended through through Year Ended December 31, December 31, November 19, December 31, 2019 2018 2018 2017 Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss $ (556,465 ) $ (27,484 ) $ (2,154,877 ) $ (525,166 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 193,128 27,277 248,302 278,949 Amortization of deferred revenue (1,931 ) — (20,212 ) (46,829 ) Amortization of deferred costs 1,692 128 13,882 11,689 Amortization of deferred financing costs — — 1,639 24,889 Amortization of debt (premium) discount, net (476 ) (38 ) — 940 Interest paid-in-kind 34,875 3,732 4,933 — Write-off of deferred financing costs — — — 30,846 Deferred income taxes 8,783 (6,507 ) 4,103 7,409 Share-based compensation expense 7,071 599 2,543 6,819 Other-than-temporary impairment of available-for-sale securities — — — 6,829 Loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries 220,152 806 — — Reorganization items — — 1,746,764 5,315 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 39,297 (11,670 ) 12,028 53,713 Materials and supplies (3,504 ) (122 ) 3,532 6,187 Deferred costs (25,553 ) (1,030 ) (5,220 ) (12,200 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,393 ) (10,953 ) (27,742 ) (8,257 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,643 (16,490 ) (10,096 ) 38,214 Deferred revenue 9,498 — (481 ) 5,780 Net cash used in operating activities (67,183 ) (41,752 ) (180,902 ) (114,873 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures (35,110 ) (2,697 ) (18,624 ) (36,645 ) Deconsolidation of Zonda Debtors — — (4,910 ) — Purchase of available-for-sale securities — — — (6,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (35,110 ) (2,697 ) (23,534 ) (42,645 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Payments for shares issued under share-based compensation plan (81 ) (126 ) (4 ) (199 ) Proceeds from debtor-in-possession financing — — 50,000 — Payments for debtor-in-possession financing — — (50,000 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt — — 1,000,000 — Payments on long-term debt — — (1,136,478 ) (146,473 ) Proceeds from equity offerings — — 500,000 — Payments for financing costs (1,340 ) (13,525 ) (29,355 ) (4,530 ) Purchases of treasury shares (652 ) — — — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,073 ) (13,651 ) 334,163 (151,202 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (104,366 ) (58,100 ) 129,727 (308,720 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 389,075 447,175 317,448 626,168 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 284,709 $ 389,075 $ 447,175 $ 317,448

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2019, management has redefined EBITDA for the current and comparative periods to exclude amortization of deferred revenue and deferred costs, which are included in contract drilling revenues and operating expenses respectively in the statements of operations. Management believes such measure of EBITDA is consistent with the conventional definition of EBITDA, allows for greater transparency of the Company’s core operating performance, and is in line with historical treatment by certain other major offshore drilling contractors and supply vessel owners. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before other-than-temporary impairment of available-for-sale securities, write-off of deferred financing costs, loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries and reorganization items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are included herein because they are used by management to measure the Company’s operations. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA present useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operating performance.

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplementary Data—Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Three Period from Period from Period from Period from Months Months November 20, October 1, Year November 20, January 1, Year Ended Ended through through Ended through through Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, November 19, December 31, December 31, November 19, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 2018 2017 Net loss $ (308,117 ) $ (90,783 ) $ (27,484 ) $ (1,810,299 ) $ (556,465 ) $ (27,484 ) $ (2,154,877 ) $ (525,166 ) Add: Interest expense 24,794 24,459 10,904 29,046 97,698 10,904 106,632 178,983 Depreciation and amortization expense 27,165 47,734 27,277 38,187 193,128 27,277 248,302 278,949 Other amortization, net(a) 395 (74 ) 128 (1,245 ) (239 ) 128 (6,330 ) (35,140 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,264 4,315 (6,769 ) (3,261 ) 12,416 (6,769 ) (2,308 ) 12,863 EBITDA $ (254,499 ) $ (14,349 ) $ 4,056 $ (1,747,572 ) $ (253,462 ) $ 4,056 $ (1,808,581 ) $ (89,511 ) Add (subtract): Other-than-temporary impairment of available-for-sale securities — — — — — — — 6,829 Write-off of deferred financing costs — — — — — — — 30,846 Loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries 217,640 488 806 — 220,152 806 — — Reorganization items 70 24 1,300 1,743,556 1,975 1,300 1,799,664 6,474 Adjusted EBITDA $ (36,789 ) $ (13,837 ) $ 6,162 $ (4,016 ) $ (31,335 ) $ 6,162 $ (8,917 ) $ (45,362 )

(a) Other amortization, net includes amortization of deferred costs less amortization of deferred revenue.

