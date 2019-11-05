Pacific Drilling S A : Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) (“Pacific Drilling” or the “Company”) today reported results for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss for third-quarter 2019 was $90.8 million or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $73.6 million or $0.98 per diluted share in second-quarter 2019.

Pacific Drilling CEO Bernie Wolford commented, “We continue to add meaningful backlog, demonstrating the strength of our marketing team, our reputation for high performance and the quality of our modern fleet. We are pleased to have the Pacific Khamsin committed through the end of the third-quarter 2020.”

Third-Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Commentary

Third-quarter 2019 contract drilling revenue was $54.3 million, which included $3.1 million in reimbursable revenue. This compared to second-quarter 2019 contract drilling revenue of $76.4 million, which included $3.8 million in reimbursable revenue. The decrease in revenue resulted primarily from the Pacific Sharav completing its legacy Chevron five-year contract in late August 2019 and rolling over to continue working for Chevron at a lower dayrate reflective of the current market. Additionally, the Pacific Bora completed operations with ENI in Nigeria in July 2019.

Operating expenses for third-quarter 2019 were $60.3 million compared to $52.3 million in second-quarter 2019. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to ramp-up costs as Pacific Khamsin prepares to commence its contract with Equinor in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Additionally, operating expenses included reimbursable revenue expenses for third-quarter 2019 of $2.6 million compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $8.9 million, as compared to $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2019.

EBITDA(a) for third-quarter 2019 was $(14.3) million, compared to $14.0 million in second-quarter 2019 as a result of the decreases to revenue and increases to operating expenses described above.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2019 were $9.7 million compared to $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to payments made to purchase a managed pressure drilling system.

Footnotes

(a) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net loss, please refer to the schedule included in this release. Management uses this operational metric to track company results and believes that this measure provides additional information that highlights the impact of our operating efficiency as well as the operating and support costs incurred in achieving the revenue performance.

2019 Guidance

A schedule of Pacific Drilling’s updated 2019 guidance as of November 5, 2019 is available in the “Quarterly and Annual Results” subsection of the “Investor Relations” section of our website, www.pacificdrilling.com.

Conference Call

Pacific Drilling will conduct a conference call at 10 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 to discuss third-quarter 2019 results. To access the conference call, participants should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 800-377-9510 within North America or +1 334-777-6978 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and provide confirmation code #5137602. A replay of the call also will be available on the company’s website or by dialing +1 888-203-1112 within North America or +1 719-457-0820 outside of North America and providing confirmation code #5137602.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations by delivering the safest, most efficient and reliable deepwater drilling services in the industry. Pacific Drilling’s fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are generally identifiable by their use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “our ability to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “projected,” “should,” “will,” “would”, or other similar words which are not generally historical in nature. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Our forward-looking statements express our current expectations or forecasts of possible future results or events, including future financial and operational performance and cash balances; revenue efficiency levels; market outlook; forecasts of trends; future client contract opportunities; future contract dayrates; our business strategies and plans or objectives of management; estimated duration of client contracts; backlog; expected capital expenditures; projected costs and savings; and the potential impact of our completed Chapter 11 proceedings on our future operations and ability to finance our business.

Although we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable and made in good faith, these statements are not guarantees, and actual future results may differ materially due to a variety of factors. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of judgments and assumptions as of the date such statements are made about future events, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in such statements due to a variety of factors, including if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include: the global oil and gas market and its impact on demand for our services; the offshore drilling market, including reduced capital expenditures by our clients; changes in worldwide oil and gas supply and demand; rig availability and supply and demand for high-specification drillships and other drilling rigs competing with our fleet; our ability to enter into and negotiate favorable terms for new drilling contracts or extensions; our ability to successfully negotiate and consummate definitive contracts and satisfy other customary conditions with respect to letters of intent and letters of award that we receive for our drillships; possible cancellation, renegotiation, termination or suspension of drilling contracts as a result of mechanical difficulties, performance, market changes or other reasons; costs related to stacking of rigs; downtime and other risks associated with offshore rig operations, including unscheduled repairs or maintenance, relocations, severe weather or hurricanes; our small fleet and reliance on a limited number of clients; our ability to execute our business plans; the effects of our completed Chapter 11 proceedings on our future operations; and the other risk factors described in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2019 and our Reports on Form 6-K. These documents are available through our website at www.pacificdrilling.com or through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share information) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Contract drilling $ 54,315 $ 76,415 $ 56,673 $ 196,646 $ 205,306 Costs and expenses Operating expenses (60,324) (52,254) (44,234) (164,874) (164,556) General and administrative expenses (8,855) (10,010) (10,947) (30,111) (41,032) Depreciation and amortization expense (47,734) (59,330) (70,125) (165,963) (210,115) (116,913) (121,594) (125,306) (360,948) (415,703) Operating loss (62,598) (45,179) (68,633) (164,302) (210,397) Other income (expense) Interest expense (24,459) (24,406) (45,446) (72,904) (77,586) Reorganization items (24) (878) (30,599) (1,905) (56,108) Interest income 1,510 1,665 1,019 5,147 2,720 Equity earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries 22 (263) — (1,293) — Expenses to unconsolidated subsidiaries, net (510) (437) — (1,219) — Other expense (409) (220) (923) (720) (2,254) Loss before income taxes (86,468) (69,718) (144,582) (237,196) (343,625) Income tax expense (4,315) (3,868) (201) (11,152) (953) Net loss $ (90,783) $ (73,586) $ (144,783) $ (248,348) $ (344,578) Loss per common share, basic $ (1.21) $ (0.98) $ (6.78) $ (3.31) $ (16.13) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 75,005 75,001 21,368 75,012 21,357 Loss per common share, diluted $ (1.21) $ (0.98) $ (6.78) $ (3.31) $ (16.13) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 75,005 75,001 21,368 75,012 21,357

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 355,906 $ 305,488 $ 367,577 Restricted cash 6,076 8,500 21,498 Accounts receivable, net 29,751 65,403 40,549 Other receivable — 28,000 28,000 Materials and supplies 43,986 42,441 40,429 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,685 14,916 9,149 Total current assets 447,404 464,748 507,202 Property and equipment, net 1,860,724 1,878,848 1,915,172 Receivable from unconsolidated subsidiaries 204,790 204,790 204,790 Intangible asset — 20,640 85,053 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries 11,400 11,234 11,876 Other assets 22,252 30,014 24,120 Total assets $ 2,546,570 $ 2,610,274 $ 2,748,213 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Accounts payable $ 12,009 $ 17,835 $ 14,941 Accrued expenses 20,292 18,327 25,744 Accrued interest 31,406 15,703 16,576 Deferred revenue, current 5,931 1,298 — Total current liabilities 69,638 53,163 57,261 Long-term debt 1,064,643 1,056,037 1,039,335 Payable to unconsolidated subsidiaries 4,194 3,741 4,400 Other long-term liabilities 33,143 33,528 28,259 Total liabilities 1,171,618 1,146,469 1,129,255 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares 751 750 750 Additional paid-in capital 1,650,685 1,648,756 1,645,692 Treasury shares, at cost (652) (652) — Accumulated deficit (275,832) (185,049) (27,484) Total shareholders’ equity 1,374,952 1,463,805 1,618,958 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,546,570 $ 2,610,274 $ 2,748,213

PACIFIC DRILLING S. A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Nine Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss $ (248,348) $ (344,578) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 165,963 210,115 Amortization of deferred revenue (1,513) (17,322) Amortization of deferred costs 879 12,237 Amortization of debt premium, net (330) — Interest paid-in-kind 25,638 456 Deferred income taxes 7,157 (3,069) Share-based compensation expense 5,076 1,611 Reorganization items — 22,270 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 38,798 5,932 Materials and supplies (3,557) 3,033 Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,972) 6,292 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 16,729 10,712 Deferred revenue 7,444 (481) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,964 (92,792) Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures (31,108) (15,080) Net cash used in investing activities (31,108) (15,080) Cash flow from financing activities: Payments for shares issued under share-based compensation plan (82) (4) Proceeds from debtor-in-possession financing — 50,000 Proceeds from long-term debt — 1,000,000 Payments for financing costs (1,215) (27,422) Purchases of treasury shares (652) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,949) 1,022,574 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (27,093) 914,702 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 389,075 317,448 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 361,982 $ 1,232,150

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries, expenses to unconsolidated subsidiaries, net and reorganization items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are included herein because they are used by management to measure the Company’s operations. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA present useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operating performance.

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplementary Data—Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (90,783) $ (73,586) $ (144,783) $ (248,348) $ (344,578) Add: Interest expense 24,459 24,406 45,446 72,904 77,586 Depreciation and amortization expense 47,734 59,330 70,125 165,963 210,115 Income tax expense 4,315 3,868 201 11,152 953 EBITDA $ (14,275) $ 14,018 $ (29,011) $ 1,671 $ (55,924) Add: Equity earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries (22) 263 — 1,293 — Expenses to unconsolidated subsidiaries, net 510 437 — 1,219 — Reorganization items 24 878 30,599 1,905 56,108 Adjusted EBITDA $ (13,763) $ 15,596 $ 1,588 $ 6,088 $ 184

