Pacific Drilling S A : Form3

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY): 2/18/2020
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol: PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. [PACD]
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person: van Geloven Bouk
C/O STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, 100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE
GREENWICH, CT 06830
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer: Director

The reporting person is an employee of Strategic Value Partners, LLC ("SVP"). The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities of Pacific Drilling S.A.

No securities are beneficially owned.

van Geloven Bouk

C/O STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC X 100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE GREENWICH, CT 06830