PACIFIC DRILLING S.A.

(PACD)
Pacific Drilling S A : Form3

02/20/2020 | 06:31pm EST

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

van Geloven Bouk

2/18/2020

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. [PACD]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O STRATEGIC VALUE

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

PARTNERS, LLC, 100 WEST

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

PUTNAM AVENUE

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

GREENWICH, CT 06830

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

The reporting person is an employee of Strategic Value Partners, LLC ("SVP"). The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities of Pacific Drilling S.A.

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% OwnerOfficerOther

van Geloven Bouk

C/O STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC X 100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE GREENWICH, CT 06830

Signatures

/s/ Bouk van Geloven

2/20/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Pacific Drilling SA published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 23:30:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 234 M
EBIT 2019 -235 M
Net income 2019 -432 M
Debt 2019 771 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,27x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,45x
EV / Sales2019 3,79x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
Capitalization 116 M
Chart PACIFIC DRILLING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Pacific Drilling S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC DRILLING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,00  $
Last Close Price 1,54  $
Spread / Highest target 939%
Spread / Average Target 484%
Spread / Lowest Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernie G. Wolford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony Seeliger Vice President-Operations
James Whelan Harris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Corey Thompson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Donald Platner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC DRILLING S.A.-61.03%119
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED1.31%10 416
HELMERICH & PAYNE0.07%4 950
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-9.41%4 744
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-37.21%2 646
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-18.29%2 146
