Pacific Drilling : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
03/11/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
Pacific Bora contract extended by Nigerian Agip
Exploration Limited, a subsidiary of Eni
Total E&P Senegal contracted the Pacific Santa Ana
Chevron extends the Pacific Sharav contract in the US Gulf
of Mexico
Revenue efficiency of 99.8% for the fourth quarter and 97.8% for
the full year 2018
Pacific Drilling Board and Shareholders approved $15 million share
repurchase program
Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) (“Pacific Drilling” or the “Company”)
today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Pacific Drilling CEO Bernie Wolford commented, “Although market
conditions continue to be challenging, we delivered exceptional
operational performance with 99.8% revenue efficiency for the quarter.
The Pacific Drilling team continues to be recognized by world-class
clients for our ability to deliver industry-leading operational
performance. Pacific Bora’s work in Nigeria was extended by
Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited, a subsidiary of Eni, Pacific
Sharav’s work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was extended by Chevron and Pacific
Santa Ana secured new work with Total E&P Senegal in Senegal.
Although current dayrates remain challenging, we see an increase in
contracting activity compared to 2018. We remain focused on securing
additional backlog for our currently operating fleet of three rigs and
believe we will have several opportunities to contract one of our
smart-stacked rigs before year-end.”
Mr. Wolford continued, “Following our emergence from Chapter 11 on
November 19, our leadership team placed heightened emphasis on cost
control and G&A process optimization while ensuring that we continue to
deliver the level of high-quality drilling services for which Pacific
Drilling has become recognized in our industry. Cost reductions as a
result of the organizational and process changes made will extend the
benefits of our recapitalization and result in better margins as the
market for deepwater drilling services improves.”
Fourth-Quarter 2018 Operational and Financial
Commentary
Fourth-quarter 2018 contract drilling revenue was $59.6 million, which
included $2.9 million of deferred revenue amortization. This compared to
third-quarter 2018 contract drilling revenue of $56.7 million, which
included $5.3 million of deferred revenue amortization. The increase in
revenue resulted primarily from the Pacific Bora commencing its
contract with Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited, a subsidiary of Eni.
Operating expenses for the fourth-quarter 2018 were $44.8 million
compared to $44.2 million in the third-quarter 2018.
General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were $13.8
million, as compared to $10.9 million for the third-quarter 2018. The
increase in general and administrative expenses was partially due to
severance costs for two former members of executive management.
Upon emergence from bankruptcy on November 19, 2018 (“Plan Effective
Date”), we adopted and applied the relevant guidance with respect to the
accounting and financial reporting for entities that have emerged from
bankruptcy proceedings, or “Fresh Start Accounting.” Under Fresh Start
Accounting, our balance sheet on the Plan Effective Date reflects all of
our assets and liabilities at fair value. We refer to the Company as the
“Successor” for periods subsequent to November 19, 2018 and as the
“Predecessor” for periods on or prior to November 19, 2018.
Net loss for the fourth-quarter 2018 was $1.8 billion, including
$1,744.9 million of reorganization items of the Predecessor, of which
($2,514.1) million related to Fresh Start Accounting adjustments and
$794.2 million resulted from gains on settlement of liabilities subject
to compromise.
Adjusted EBITDA(a) for the fourth-quarter 2018 was $3.3
million, compared to $1.6 million in the third-quarter 2018.
Footnotes
(a)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For a
definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net
income, please refer to the schedule included in this release.
Management uses this operational metric to track company results and
believes that this measure provides additional information that
highlights the impact of our operating efficiency as well as the
operating and support costs incurred in achieving the revenue
performance.
2019 Guidance
A schedule of Pacific Drilling’s 2019 guidance as of March 11, 2019 is
available in the “Quarterly and Annual Results” subsection of the
“Investor Relations” section of our website, www.pacificdrilling.com.
About Pacific Drilling
With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific
Drilling is committed to becoming the industry’s preferred
high-specification, deepwater drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling’s
fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most
technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has
principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about
Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our
website at www.pacificdrilling.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information contained in this press release
constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe
harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, and are generally identifiable by their use of words such as
“anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,”
“intend,” “our ability to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,”
“project,” “projected,” “should,” “will,” “would”, or other similar
words which are not generally historical in nature. The forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements
after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Our forward-looking statements express our current expectations or
forecasts of possible future results or events, including future
financial and operational performance and cash balances; revenue
efficiency levels; market outlook; forecasts of trends; future client
contract opportunities; future contract dayrates; our business
strategies and plans or objectives of management; estimated duration of
client contracts; backlog; expected capital expenditures; projected
costs and savings; and the potential impact of our completed Chapter 11
proceedings on our future operations and ability to finance our business.
Although we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in
our forward-looking statements are reasonable and made in good faith,
these statements are not guarantees, and actual future results may
differ materially due to a variety of factors. These statements are
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on a number
of judgments and assumptions as of the date such statements are made
about future events, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events
and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated,
projected or implied by us in such statements due to a variety of
factors, including if one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from our expectations include: the global oil and gas market and its
impact on demand for our services; the offshore drilling market,
including reduced capital expenditures by our clients; changes in
worldwide oil and gas supply and demand; rig availability and supply and
demand for high-specification drillships and other drilling rigs
competing with our fleet; costs related to stacking of rigs; our ability
to enter into and negotiate favorable terms for new drilling contracts
or extensions; our ability to successfully negotiate and consummate
definitive contracts and satisfy other customary conditions with respect
to letters of intent and letters of award that we receive for our
drillships; possible cancellation, renegotiation, termination or
suspension of drilling contracts as a result of mechanical difficulties,
performance, market changes or other reasons; our ability to execute our
business plans; the effects of our completed Chapter 11 proceedings on
our future operations; and the other risk factors described in our
Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC on December 18,
2018 and our Current Reports on Form 6-K. These documents are available
through our website at www.pacificdrilling.com
or through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share information) (unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Successor
Predecessor
Period from
Period from
Three
Three
Period from
Period from
November 20,
October 1,
Months
Months
November 20,
January 1,
Year
Year
through
through
Ended
Ended
through
through
Ended
Ended
December 31,
November 19,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
November 19,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
2016
Revenues
Contract drilling
$
28,489
$
31,073
$
56,673
$
65,024
$
28,489
$
236,379
$
319,716
$
769,472
Costs and expenses
Operating expenses
(19,744
)
(25,050
)
(44,234
)
(59,728
)
(19,744
)
(189,606
)
(244,089
)
(290,038
)
General and administrative expenses
(4,245
)
(9,572
)
(10,947
)
(22,448
)
(4,245
)
(50,604
)
(87,134
)
(63,379
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
(27,277
)
(38,187
)
(70,125
)
(69,894
)
(27,277
)
(248,302
)
(278,949
)
(275,901
)
(51,266
)
(72,809
)
(125,306
)
(152,070
)
(51,266
)
(488,512
)
(610,172
)
(629,318
)
Operating income (loss)
(22,777
)
(41,736
)
(68,633
)
(87,046
)
(22,777
)
(252,133
)
(290,456
)
140,154
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(10,904
)
(29,046
)
(45,446
)
(27,438
)
(10,904
)
(106,632
)
(178,983
)
(189,044
)
Write-off of deferred financing costs
—
—
—
—
—
—
(30,846
)
—
Gain on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
36,233
Reorganization items
(1,300
)
(1,743,556
)
(30,599
)
(6,474
)
(1,300
)
(1,799,664
)
(6,474
)
—
Interest income
1,008
428
1,019
895
1,008
3,148
2,717
362
Equity earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries
392
—
—
—
392
—
—
—
Expenses to unconsolidated subsidiaries, net
(1,198
)
—
—
—
(1,198
)
—
—
—
Other income (expense)
526
350
(923
)
(899
)
526
(1,904
)
(8,261
)
(2,755
)
Loss before income taxes
(34,253
)
(1,813,560
)
(144,582
)
(120,962
)
(34,253
)
(2,157,185
)
(512,303
)
(15,050
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
6,769
3,261
(201
)
(8,770
)
6,769
2,308
(12,863
)
(22,107
)
Net loss
$
(27,484
)
$
(1,810,299
)
$
(144,783
)
$
(129,732
)
$
(27,484
)
$
(2,154,877
)
$
(525,166
)
$
(37,157
)
Loss per common share, basic
$
(0.37
)
$
(84.72
)
$
(6.78
)
$
(6.08
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(100.89
)
$
(24.64
)
$
(1.76
)
Weighted average number of common shares, basic
75,010
21,368
21,368
21,338
75,010
21,359
21,315
21,167
Loss per common share, diluted
$
(0.37
)
$
(84.72
)
$
(6.78
)
$
(6.08
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(100.89
)
$
(24.64
)
$
(1.76
)
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted
75,010
21,368
21,368
21,338
75,010
21,359
21,315
21,167
PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands) (unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
367,577
$
199,459
$
308,948
Restricted cash
21,498
1,032,691
8,500
Accounts receivable, net
40,549
34,977
40,909
Other receivable
28,000
—
—
Materials and supplies
40,429
84,299
87,332
Deferred costs, current
482
11,623
14,892
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,667
10,214
14,774
Total current assets
507,202
1,373,263
475,355
Property and equipment, net
1,915,172
4,456,043
4,652,001
Long-term receivable
—
202,575
202,575
Receivable from unconsolidated subsidiaries
204,790
—
—
Intangible asset
85,053
—
—
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
11,876
—
—
Other assets
24,120
26,742
33,030
Total assets
$
2,748,213
$
6,058,623
$
5,362,961
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
Accounts payable
$
14,941
$
14,937
$
11,959
Accrued expenses
25,744
56,187
36,174
Accrued interest
16,576
32,534
6,088
Deferred revenue, current
—
19,136
23,966
Total current liabilities
57,261
172,794
78,187
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
1,039,335
961,091
—
Payable to unconsolidated subsidiaries
4,400
—
—
Deferred revenue
—
—
12,973
Other long-term liabilities
28,259
30,494
32,323
Total liabilities not subject to compromise
1,129,255
1,164,379
123,483
Liabilities subject to compromise
—
3,084,836
3,087,677
Shareholders’ equity:
Common shares
750
214
213
Additional paid-in capital
1,645,692
2,368,070
2,366,464
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
—
(13,915
)
(14,493
)
Accumulated deficit
(27,484
)
(544,961
)
(200,383
)
Total shareholders’ equity
1,618,958
1,809,408
2,151,801
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,748,213
$
6,058,623
$
5,362,961
PACIFIC DRILLING S. A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands) (unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Successor
Predecessor
Period from
Period from
November
Period from
Three
Three
November
Period from
20,
October 1,
Months
Months
20,
January 1,
Year
Year
through
through
Ended
Ended
through
through
Ended
Ended
December
November
September
December
December
November
December
December
31,
19,
30,
31,
31,
19,
31,
31,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
2016
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(27,484
)
$
(1,810,299
)
$
(144,783
)
$
(129,732
)
$
(27,484
)
$
(2,154,877
)
$
(525,166
)
$
(37,157
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
27,277
38,187
70,125
69,894
27,277
248,302
278,949
275,901
Amortization of deferred revenue
—
(2,890
)
(5,319
)
(5,145
)
—
(20,212
)
(46,829
)
(67,053
)
Amortization of deferred costs
128
1,645
2,976
3,080
128
13,882
11,689
13,945
Amortization of deferred financing costs
—
1,639
—
—
—
1,639
24,889
18,786
Amortization of debt premium, net
(38
)
—
—
—
(38
)
—
940
1,279
Interest paid-in-kind
3,732
4,477
456
—
3,732
4,933
—
—
Write-off of deferred financing costs
—
—
—
—
—
—
30,846
—
Deferred income taxes
(6,507
)
7,172
(661
)
7,497
(6,507
)
4,103
7,409
15,494
Share-based compensation expense
599
932
440
781
599
2,543
6,819
7,094
Gain on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(36,233
)
Other-than-temporary impairment of available-for-sale securities
—
—
—
682
—
—
6,829
—
Reorganization items
—
1,724,494
15,393
5,315
—
1,746,764
5,315
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(11,670
)
6,096
2,616
(4,548
)
(11,670
)
12,028
53,713
73,428
Materials and supplies
(122
)
499
1,078
1,999
(122
)
3,532
6,187
2,564
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(11,177
)
(39,254
)
2,421
(10,327
)
(11,177
)
(32,962
)
(20,457
)
(29,276
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(16,490
)
(20,808
)
29,751
20,472
(16,490
)
(10,096
)
38,214
(24,843
)
Deferred revenue
—
—
—
3,056
—
(481
)
5,780
35,175
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(41,752
)
(88,110
)
(25,507
)
(36,976
)
(41,752
)
(180,902
)
(114,873
)
249,104
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(2,697
)
(3,544
)
(4,292
)
(3,883
)
(2,697
)
(18,624
)
(36,645
)
(52,625
)
Deconsolidation of Zonda Debtors
—
(4,910
)
—
—
—
(4,910
)
—
—
Purchase of available-for-sale securities
—
—
—
—
—
—
(6,000
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,697
)
(8,454
)
(4,292
)
(3,883
)
(2,697
)
(23,534
)
(42,645
)
(52,625
)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Payments for shares issued under share-based compensation plan
(126
)
—
—
—
(126
)
(4
)
(199
)
(89
)
Proceeds from debtor-in-possession financing
—
—
50,000
—
—
50,000
—
—
Payments for debtor-in-possession financing
—
(50,000
)
—
—
—
(50,000
)
—
—
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
—
1,000,000
—
—
1,000,000
—
450,000
Payments on long-term debt
—
(1,136,478
)
—
—
—
(1,136,478
)
(146,473
)
(110,832
)
Proceeds from equity offerings
—
500,000
—
—
—
500,000
—
—
Payments for financing costs
(13,525
)
(1,933
)
(27,422
)
—
(13,525
)
(29,355
)
(4,530
)
(25,423
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(13,651
)
(688,411
)
1,022,578
—
(13,651
)
334,163
(151,202
)
313,656
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(58,100
)
(784,975
)
992,779
(40,859
)
(58,100
)
129,727
(308,720
)
510,135
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
447,175
1,232,150
239,371
358,307
447,175
317,448
626,168
116,033
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
389,075
$
447,175
$
1,232,150
$
317,448
$
389,075
$
447,175
$
317,448
$
626,168
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, taxes,
depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings
before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization,
other-than-temporary impairment of available-for-sale securities,
write-off of deferred financing costs, gain on debt extinguishment,
equity earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries, expenses to
unconsolidated subsidiaries, net and reorganization items. EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered an
alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations
or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance
with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and our
calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that
reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are included
herein because they are used by management to measure the Company’s
operations. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA present
useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operating
performance.
PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplementary Data—Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA
and Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands) (unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Successor
Predecessor
Period from
Period from
Three
Three
Period from
Period from
November 20,
October 1,
Months
Months
November 20,
January 1,
Year
Year
through
through
Ended
Ended
through
through
Ended
Ended
December 31,
November 19,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
November 19,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
2016
Net loss
$
(27,484
)
$
(1,810,299
)
$
(144,783
)
$
(129,732
)
$
(27,484
)
$
(2,154,877
)
$
(525,166
)
$
(37,157
)
Add:
Interest expense
10,904
29,046
45,446
27,438
10,904
106,632
178,983
189,044
Depreciation and amortization expense
27,277
38,187
70,125
69,894
27,277
248,302
278,949
275,901
Income tax expense (benefit)
(6,769
)
(3,261
)
201
8,770
(6,769
)
(2,308
)
12,863
22,107
EBITDA
$
3,928
$
(1,746,327
)
$
(29,011
)
$
(23,630
)
$
3,928
$
(1,802,251
)
$
(54,371
)
$
449,895
Add (subtract):
Other-than-temporary impairment of available-for-sale securities