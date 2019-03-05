Log in
Pacific Drilling SA

PACIFIC DRILLING SA

(PACD)
News 
News

Pacific Drilling : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results Conference Call

03/05/2019

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2018 on Monday, March 11, 2019 following market close. The earnings announcement press release will be available on the Company’s website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

A conference call to discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year results will follow on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. US Central time.

To access the conference call, participants should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1-800-479-1004 within North America or +1-720-543-0206 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and provide confirmation code 1768290. A replay of the call will be available the following day and can be accessed by dialing +1 888-203-1112 within North America or +1 719-457-0820 outside of North America and providing confirmation code 1768290.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry’s preferred high-specification, deepwater drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling’s fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has its principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.


Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,0 $
Spread / Average Target -7,7%
