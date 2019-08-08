Log in
Pacific Drilling : Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

08/08/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Monday, August 12, 2019 following market close. The earnings announcement press release will be available on the Company’s website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

A conference call to discuss the second-quarter results will follow on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. US Central time.

To access the conference call, participants should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 800-353-6461 within North America or +1 334-323-0501 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and provide confirmation code #8853719. A replay of the call will be available the following day and can be accessed by dialing +1 888-203-1112 within North America or +1 719-457-0820 outside of North America and providing confirmation code #8853719.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry’s preferred high-specification, deepwater drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling’s fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has its principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
