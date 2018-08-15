Log in
Pacific Edge : Another Of New Zealand’s Public Healthcare Providers, Hauora Tairawhiti, Adopts Cxbladder

08/15/2018 | 11:51pm CEST
Aug 16th, 2018

Gisborne's Hauora Tairāwhiti (Tairāwhiti District Health Board) to Implement Cxbladder Testing for Urology Referrals

Cancer diagnostics company, Pacific Edge (NZX: PEB), will this month commence Cxbladder testing for Hauora Tairāwhiti (TDHB) urology patients undergoing investigation of haematuria (blood in the urine) for diagnosis and post-treatment surveillance of bladder cancer at Gisborne hospital.

Hauora Tairāwhiti, New Zealand's eastern-most DHB includes many of New Zealand's most remote rural communities. Head of Urology, Mr John Boulton noted that, 'Cxbladder testing will help identify a number of patients referred to urology, for whom an invasive cystoscopy can be safely avoided, while providing patients with the reassurance that they do not have bladder cancer. Aside from the patient benefits, this will also contribute to a more efficient urology service for the region.'

Brent Pownall, VP Commercial and Franchise at Pacific Edge, said: 'The commercial adoption by Hauora Tairāwhiti adds to the growing list of public healthcare providers signing up for Cxbladder. Timely, accurate diagnosis, access and ease of use are important considerations in urologic health, and are the hallmarks of Cxbladder.

'By including Cxbladder within the urology workup in regional settings such as New Zealand's East Coast, many patients can get the peace of mind that they don't have bladder cancer from our easy-to-use urine test, thereby avoiding a cystoscopy and the need to travel long distances to the hospital.'

« Back

Disclaimer

Pacific Edge Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 21:50:02 UTC
