Pacific Edge : Cxbladder Commercial Evaluation by Johns Hopkins Medicine

Oct 15th, 2018

Cancer diagnostics company, Pacific Edge, advises that Johns Hopkins Medicine has commenced their commercial evaluation of Cxbladder, the company's non-invasive molecular diagnostic test for the detection and management of bladder cancer, with a number of urologists at the institution.

Johns Hopkins Medicine is an $8 billion integrated global health enterprise and one of the leading health care systems in the United States. It operates six academic and community hospitals (including Johns Hopkins Hospital which has been consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the US by U.S. News & World Report for 29 years), four suburban health care and surgery centres, and 39 primary and specialty care outpatient sites. With over 40,000 employees, it is one of the largest private employers in the state of Maryland in the USA.

An initial select group of Johns Hopkins urologists will use Cxbladder for patients under surveillance for the recurrence of bladder cancer. The commercial evaluation will allow John Hopkins' urologists to evaluate and determine the best fit for Cxbladder within their clinical practice and provide data specific to their organisation and patients.

CEO of Pacific Edge, David Darling, said: 'This is a significant step forward having Cxbladder considered for use by one of the most prestigious medical organisations in the world. It is extremely difficult for small companies with new technologies to gain the attention of the leading physicians and access to organisations such as Johns Hopkins Medicine and this commercial evaluation is a major accomplishment for our company.'

CEO of Pacific Edge Diagnostics USA, Jackie Walker, said: 'We are also in discussions with a number of other large, institutional healthcare organisations in the USA with a goal to make Cxbladder broadly available to their patients across the US.'