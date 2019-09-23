Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Pacific Edge Ltd    PEB   NZPEBE0002S1

PACIFIC EDGE LTD

(PEB)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Edge : US Clinical Review Reinforces Need for Cxbladder in Hematuria Guidelines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:57pm EDT
Sep 24th, 2019

The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has published a clinical review paper highlighting the need for safer, non-invasive and accurate diagnostic tests and procedures for the detection and management of bladder cancer that can help lower the need for, and impact on patients, from radiation based imaging.

This study, co-authored by Kaiser Permanente, Geisinger Health and other leading healthcare institutions in the USA, compared the harms, advantages and costs associated with five different sets of national or local guidelines for the evaluation of patients presenting to the clinic with hematuria for evaluation for bladder cancer: Dutch, Canadian Urological Association (CUA), Kaiser Permanente (KP), Hematuria Risk Index (HRI), and American Urological Association (AUA).

The review clearly shows that a need exists for safer, non-invasive and accurate diagnostic tests and procedures for the detection and management of bladder cancer that can help lower the need for CT imaging, says Pacific Edge CEO Dave Darling. 'The Cxbladder suite of non-invasive diagnostic tests, with their accurate rule-out of patients, who do not have bladder cancer, provides urologists with an opportunity to address the significant shortcomings, highlighted in this study, of the current AUA guidelines for the evaluation of patients with hematuria.'

The authors of the review simulated the effect of using each set of guidelines on 100,000 patients to determine detection rates and cost effectiveness, along with the potential to produce co-morbidities including new cancers. The guidelines vary considerably in the intensity and number of options used in the clinical evaluation of hematuria, particularly with regard to the use of computed tomography (CT) scans, which are expensive and carry potential harms associated with radiation exposure. Under the Dutch and CUA guidelines, patients undergo cystoscopy and ultrasonography if they are 50 years or older (Dutch) or 40 years or older (CUA). Under the KP and HRI guidelines, patients receive different combinations of cystoscopy, ultrasonography, CT urography, or no evaluation, with the choice based on risk factors. Under the AUA guidelines, all patients 35 years or older receive cystoscopy and CT urography.

Of the 100,000 patient simulations, a total of 3,514 patients had urinary tract cancers (estimated prevalence, 3.5%; 95% CI, 3.0%-4.0%). The AUA guidelines missed the fewest number of cancers (82 [2.3%]) compared with the other guidelines: the missed detection rate was 116 [3.3%] with the HRI, 130 [3.7%] with KP, 172 [4.9%] with CUA and 251 [7.1%] with Dutch guidelines. However, the simulation model estimated that radiation-induced cancers would develop in 108 (95% CI, 34-201) per 100,000 patients under the KP guidelines, 136 (95% CI, 62-229) under the HRI guidelines, and 575 (95% CI, 184-1,069) under the AUA guidelines. Although the CUA and Dutch guidelines missed detection of a larger number of cancers, there were no radiation-induced secondary cancers with these protocols. The cost of hematuria evaluation using the AUA guidelines ($939/person) was approximately double the cost of using any of the other 4 guidelines (e.g. $443/person for Dutch guidelines), and the incremental cost was $1,034,374 per urinary tract cancer detected compared with that of the HRI guidelines.

Conclusion

For patients with hematuria requiring evaluation for bladder cancer, the more rigorous guidelines cost significantly more, with marginal gains in the number of tumors identified. Guidelines with extensive use of CT imaging were associated with increased costs and harms of secondary cancers, procedural complications, and false positives, with only a marginal increase in cancer detection. The authors state; 'the balance of harms, advantages, and costs of hematuria evaluation may be optimized with risk stratification and more selective application of diagnostic testing in general and CT imaging in particular.' The most extensive/aggressive clinical guidelines (AUA) when compared with the most conservative identify the highest number of cancer cases but at a cost of incurring the highest number of new radiation-induced cancer cases. The AUA guidelines generated 5.3-times more radiation induced cancers than the KP guidelines. (575 vs 108).

« Back

Disclaimer

Pacific Edge Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PACIFIC EDGE LTD
09:57pPACIFIC EDGE : US Clinical Review Reinforces Need for Cxbladder in Hematuria Gui..
PU
07/29PACIFIC EDGE : Urologist KOL Profiles Cxbladder
PU
07/14PACIFIC EDGE : Cxbladder Included in the Latest NCCN Bladder Cancer Guidelines i..
PU
04/16PACIFIC EDGE : Request for Director Nominations
PU
03/17PACIFIC EDGE : Cxbladder Adoption Roll-out Advances in New Zealand
PU
2018PACIFIC EDGE : Completes $7 Million Placement of New Shares
PU
2018PACIFIC EDGE : Announces Improved Result and Capital Raising
PU
2018PACIFIC EDGE : Full Suite of Cxbladder Tests Adopted by NZ Public Healthcare Pro..
PU
2018PACIFIC EDGE : Cxbladder Commercial Evaluation by Johns Hopkins Medicine
PU
2018PACIFIC EDGE : Receives Notification of Cxbladder National CMS Reimbursement Rat..
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 7,31 M
EBIT 2020 -16,1 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M
Debt 2020 3,72 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,95x
P/E ratio 2021 -13,4x
EV / Sales2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2021 6,38x
Capitalization 110 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,70  NZD
Last Close Price 0,22  NZD
Spread / Highest target 226%
Spread / Average Target 226%
Spread / Lowest Target 226%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Chairman
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC EDGE LTD66
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.94%30 481
LONZA GROUP35.77%25 846
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 845
INCYTE CORPORATION27.71%17 466
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION64.77%13 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group