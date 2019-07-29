Log in
NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Pacific Edge Ltd    PEB   NZPEBE0002S1

PACIFIC EDGE LTD

(PEB)
Pacific Edge : Urologist KOL Profiles Cxbladder

07/29/2019 | 11:20pm EDT
Jul 30th, 2019

Pacific Edge (NZX:PEB) and Life Science Ventures hosted a Urology Key Opinion Leader event in New York on 18th July, featuring internationally renowned urologist and USA Key Opinion Leader Dr. Sia Daneshmand: Associate Professor of Urology and Director of Urologic Oncology, Keck Medical Center - University of Southern California. A video of the presentation can be viewed on Pacific Edge's Cxbladder website at:

https://www.cxbladder.com/nz/clinician-information/resources/

Dr. Daneshmand discussed the current bladder cancer detection and management landscape, including accuracy and other issues associated with existing tests such as cystoscopy and urine cytology. Dr. Daneshmand believes that genomic biomarkers have the potential to improve detection and management of urothelial cancer providing improved outcomes for both patients, healthcare providers and payers alike.

Following the presentation, Pacific Edge provided an overview of Cxbladder, its inclusion in clinical guidelines in New Zealand and more recently in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines in the US as an approved clinical intervention for high risk patients being monitored for recurrence of UC.

Pacific Edge Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 03:19:03 UTC
