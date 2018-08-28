Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pacific Ethanol Inc    PEIX

PACIFIC ETHANOL INC (PEIX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pacific Ethanol to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States, announced president and CEO Neil Koehler will present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co. The event is being held on September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Koehler is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5th, at 10:00 a.m. ET in Maisonnette I (Lower Level) and will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of management’s presentation will be available on the Investors section of Pacific Ethanol’s website at www.pacificethanol.com for a period of 90 days.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your Rodman & Renshaw representative.

About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States. Pacific Ethanol owns and operates nine production facilities, four in the Western states of California, Oregon and Idaho, and five in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. The plants have a combined production capacity of 605 million gallons per year, produce over three million tons per year of ethanol co-products – on a dry matter basis – such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast and CO2. Pacific Ethanol markets and distributes fuel-grade ethanol, high-quality alcohol products and co-products domestically and internationally. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all ethanol and alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol’s plants as well as for third parties, approaching one billion gallons of ethanol marketed annually based on historical volumes. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com.


Company IR Contact:		IR Agency Contact:Media Contact:
Pacific Ethanol, Inc.Kirsten ChapmanPaul Koehler
916-403-2755LHAPacific Ethanol, Inc.
Investorrelations@pacificethanol.com 415-433-3777916-403-2790
  paulk@pacificethanol.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PACIFIC ETHANOL INC
02:31pPacific Ethanol to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investm..
GL
08/10PACIFIC ETHANOL : Completes Solar Power Project at Madera Ethanol Plant
AQ
08/10PACIFIC ETHANOL : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/09PACIFIC ETHANOL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/09PACIFIC ETHANOL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/08Pacific Ethanol Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
08/08PACIFIC ETHANOL : Completes Solar Power Project at Madera Ethanol Plant
AQ
08/07PACIFIC ETHANOL : Completes Solar Power Project at Madera Ethanol Plant
AQ
08/03PACIFIC ETHANOL : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Ethanol Headwinds Are Persisting In Q3 
08/14ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (08/14/2018) 
08/13ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm (08/13/2018) 
08/13Examining The Long Thesis For Pacific Ethanol 
08/10Pacific Ethanol paints upbeat H2 view despite widening Q2 loss 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 627 M
EBIT 2018 -16,1 M
Net income 2018 -28,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,88
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,05x
Capitalization 87,7 M
Chart PACIFIC ETHANOL INC
Duration : Period :
Pacific Ethanol Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC ETHANOL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 387%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil M. Koehler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Jones Chairman
Michael D. Kandris Chief Operating Officer & Director
Bryon T. McGregor CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John L. Prince Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC ETHANOL INC-58.24%88
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC123.73%993
ENVIVA PARTNERS LP17.72%862
GREEN PLAINS INC6.82%744
GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP-18.72%489
CROPENERGIES AG-38.63%473
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.