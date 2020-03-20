Log in
PACIFIC IRON ORE CORPORATION

(POC)
Pacific Iron Ore Agrees to Cease Proposed Reverse Takeover

03/20/2020 | 04:05pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - Pacific Iron Ore Corporation (the "Corporation") announces that it has agreed with Think Technologies Corp. that, in light of volatile market conditions, they will not be proceeding with their proposed reverse takeover pursuant to their non-binding letter of intent dated February 3, 2020 (the "LOI"), and have instead terminated the LOI.

The Corporation will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.

For further information, please contact:

Pacific Iron Ore Corporation
Joel Freudman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (647) 880-6414

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53657


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arthur Northwood Bonnycastle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joel Freudman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlyn Dahl Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexander S. Harvey Independent Director
Peter VanderPlaat Independent Director
