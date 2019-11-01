Log in
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp : November 2019 Investor Presentation

0
11/01/2019

N o v e m b e r 2 0 1 9

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains statements regarding our expectations, beliefs and views about our future financial performance and our business, trends and expectations regarding the markets in which we operate, and our future plans. Those statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Often, they include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may". Forward-looking statements are based on current information available to us and our assumptions about future events over which we do not have control. Moreover, our business and our markets are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual financial performance in the future, and the future performance of our markets (which can affect both our financial performance and the market prices of our shares), to differ, possibly materially, from our expectations as set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition to the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business, these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the risk that the economic recovery in the United States, which is still relatively fragile, will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions, which could cause us to incur additional loan losses and adversely affect our results of operations in the future; the risk that our results of operations in the future will continue to be adversely affected by our exit from the wholesale residential mortgage lending business and the risk that our commercial banking business will not generate the additional revenues needed to fully offset the decline in our mortgage banking revenues within the next two to three years; the risk that our interest margins and, therefore, our net interest income will be adversely affected by changes in prevailing interest rates; the risk that we will not succeed in further reducing our remaining nonperforming assets, in which event we would face the prospect of further loan charge-offs and write-downs of other real estate owned and would continue to incur expenses associated with the management and disposition of those assets; the risk that we will not be able to manage our interest rate risks effectively, in which event our operating results could be harmed; the prospect that government regulation of banking and other financial services organizations will increase, causing our costs of doing business to increase and restricting our ability to take advantage of business and growth opportunities. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 which is on file with the SEC as well as subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the SEC. Due to these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of its date, or to make predictions about our future financial performance based solely on our historical financial performance. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

2

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

_________________________________

Pacific Mercantile Bank is a full service business bank serving Southern California

  • Bank founded in 1999
  • $1.4 billion in total assets
  • 7 locations in Southern California
  • Focused on middle-market businesses with revenues between $10 to $75 million

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA

3

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

_________________________________

  • Growing commercial bank operating in attractive Southern California markets
  • New CEO hired in September 2019 to accelerate growth and profitability
  • Well defined value proposition drives new client acquisition without compromising on pricing and terms
  • Favorable shifts in loan and deposit mix adding to franchise value
  • Disciplined expense management driving improved efficiencies
  • Attractive valuation trading at 1.14x tangible book value(1)

(1) Based on closing price on October 28, 2019

4

OFFICE LOCATIONS

_________________________________

Newport Beach

Century City

Irvine Spectrum

Costa Mesa

La Habra

Ontario

San Diego

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:37:03 UTC
