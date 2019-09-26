Log in
PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP

(PMBC)
Pacific Mercantile Bank to Provide Commercial Banking Services to Schiefer Chopshop

09/26/2019

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Mercantile Bank (“the Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC), today announced that it has been selected by Schiefer Chopshop (“SCS”) to support the company’s continued growth with a wide array of financial products and services.  

Based in Irvine, SCS is a media and creative agency that powers brand performance.  Founded in 2016 through the merger of Schiefer Media and ChopShop, SCS brings media, content and creative together in a nimble, data-first offering designed for the new speed of consumer business today.  By combining 30+ years of integrated media research, planning, buying, and analysis with the expert storytelling of a brash, independent content production company, SCS brings a powerful approach to modern marketing.  Inspired by the creative culture of Southern California, SCS uses insights, creativity, technology and reach to help some of the best brands in the world perform.

“Since founding SCS, we have continuously added to our capabilities so that we can offer clients a truly integrated service offering for 360-degree marketing management,” said James Schiefer, CEO of SCS.  “The financial products and services provided by Pacific Mercantile Bank will enable us to continue executing on our growth strategy and maximizing the full potential of new technologies to enhance our creative capabilities.  The responsiveness of Pacific Mercantile Bank’s team and the insight they were able to provide into our business model with their Horizon Analytics® tool demonstrated to us that they have the same high standards for client service that we do.”

“SCS has built an impressive client roster by enabling companies to reach modern consumers with a nimbleness, speed-to-market and focus on total brand performance that few agencies can deliver,” said Zach Martin, Senior Vice President at Pacific Mercantile Bank.  “We are excited to support the continued growth of a dynamic, innovative company like SCS and look forward to helping them reach new levels of success.”

For more information about Pacific Mercantile Bank and its commitment to helping companies succeed, visit www.pmbank.com.

About Pacific Mercantile Bank

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) is the parent holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which opened for business March 1, 1999. The Bank, which is an FDIC insured, California state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a wide range of commercial banking services to businesses, business professionals and individual clients. The Bank is headquartered in Orange County and has seven locations in Southern California, located in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties. The Bank offers tailored flexible solutions for its clients including an array of loan and deposit products, sophisticated treasury management services, and comprehensive online banking services accessible at www.pmbank.com.

About Horizon Analytics®

Horizon Analytics is Pacific Mercantile Bank’s proprietary financial tool that provides a level of insight and analysis uncommon for small- to medium-sized private businesses. Using a proprietary private company database and financial analysis techniques typically available only to large public companies, Horizon Analytics helps businesses understand how their financial performance compares to their competitors and develop a detailed multi-year financial forecast to assist with capital planning and business investment.  Through the insight provided by Horizon Analytics, Pacific Mercantile Bank helps its clients navigate challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and look into the future, far beyond a company’s day-to-day activities.  Learn more about Horizon Analytics and Pacific Mercantile Bank’s commitment to helping companies succeed at www.pmbank.com/HorizonAnalytics.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements regarding our expectations, beliefs and views about our plans to continue to build our loan portfolio and supporting systems and processes.  These statements, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Often, they include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of interest rates and other external economic factors and competition among financial services providers. We undertake no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual conditions, events or results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the factors set forth under the headings "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q reports and to our most recent Form 8-K reports, which are available online at www.sec.gov. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on our results of operations or financial condition.

Pacific Mercantile Bank Contact:
Robert Anderson
EVP & Chief Banking Officer
714-438-2500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
