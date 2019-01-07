Log in
Pacific Online : 2019-01-07 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

01/06/2019 | 11:24pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Pacific Online Limited 04/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00543

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

100,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$1,000,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

100,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$1,000,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :N/ANo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(543) Page 1 of 10

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of preference sharesPar value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

classes of

sharesPar value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

HK$1,000,000,000.00

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No. of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

1,134,055,667

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

1,134,055,667

N/AN/A

N/AN/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelled

1. N/A

( / /

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

4. N/A

( / /

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

5. N/A

( / /

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Lapsed

(Preference shares)No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

(Other class)Nil N/A N/ANilNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Pacific Online Limited published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 04:23:07 UTC
