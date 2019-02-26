Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Pacific Online Limited    0543   KYG9684P1019

PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED

(0543)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Online : 2019-02-26 PROFIT ALERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 01:43am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED 網絡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 543)

PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Pacific Online Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Board, it is expected that the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 would increase by approximately 20% to 30% as compared to that for the year ended 31 December 2017. Such increase in net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company is mainly due to sales improvement; and successful and continuous cost control measures during the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Group is still in the process of finalizing the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018. The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment made by the management of the Company with reference to the information currently available, including the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment. Details of the audited financial information of the Group will be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018, which is expected to be published by the end of March 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Pacific Online Limited

Lam Wai Yan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 3 executive directors, namely, Dr. Lam Wai Yan, Mr. Ho Kam Wah and Mr. Wang Ta-Hsing; and 3 independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec, Mr. Thaddeus Thomas Beczak and Mr. Lam Wai Hon, Ambrose.

Disclaimer

Pacific Online Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 06:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED
01:43aPACIFIC ONLINE : 2019-02-26 profit alert
PU
02/18PACIFIC ONLINE : 2019-02-19 VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT — THE FURTHER AMENDED A..
PU
01/06PACIFIC ONLINE : 2019-01-07 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secu..
PU
2018PACIFIC ONLINE : 2018-12-06 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secu..
PU
2018PACIFIC ONLINE : 2018-11-05 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secu..
PU
2018PACIFIC ONLINE : 2018-10-17 voluntary announcement - the amended and restated pc..
PU
2018PACIFIC ONLINE : 2018-10-08 changes of independent non-executive director, membe..
PU
2018PACIFIC ONLINE : 2018-08-06 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secu..
PU
2018PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Chart PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Online Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Yan Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cong Min Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Pui Yin Pang Chief Financial Officer
Shih Kin Tsung Chief Technology Officer
Kam Wah Ho Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED27.18%191
INFORMA PLC14.85%11 823
PEARSON-3.77%9 208
SCHIBSTED18.76%9 171
NEWS CORP14.36%7 639
AXEL SPRINGER SE2.77%6 206
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.