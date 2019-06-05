Pacific Online : 2019-06-05 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued Amount at month pursuant Currency of close of Converted Amount at pursuant thereto as at amount preceding during the close of the thereto close of the Class and description outstanding month month month month 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))( / / ) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)( / / ) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)( / / ) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A