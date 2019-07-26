Pacific Online : 2019-07-26 PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED

太 平 洋 網 絡 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 543)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Pacific Online Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Board, it is expected that the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 would increase by approximately 35% to 45% as compared to that for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Such increase in net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company is mainly due to the increase in sales; and successful and continuous cost control measures during the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The Group is still in the process of finalizing the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment made by the management of the Company with reference to the information currently available, including the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor and may be subject to adjustments. Details of the financial information of the Group will be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which is expected to be published in due course.