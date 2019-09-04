Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Pacific Online Limited    0543   KYG9684P1019

PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED

(0543)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Online : 2019-09-04 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 05:07am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/08/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Pacific Online Limited

Name of Issuer

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted

03/09/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00543

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 100,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$1,000,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

100,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$1,000,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(543) Page 1 of 11

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

HK$1,000,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of

preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,134,055,667

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,134,055,667

N/A

N/A

N/A

(543) Page 2 of 11

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

option scheme

No. of new shares of

issuer which may be

including EGM

issuer issued during

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

the month pursuant

Movement during the month

as at close of the

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

thereto

month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

( /

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

( /

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( /

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. N/A

( /

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

5. N/A

( /

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

Nil

(543) Page 3 of 11

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

(543) Page 4 of 11

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Amount at

month

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

thereto

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))( / / ) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)( / / ) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)( / / ) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

(543) Page 5 of 11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Online Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 09:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED
05:07aPACIFIC ONLINE : 2019-09-04 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secu..
PU
08/14PACIFIC ONLINE : 2019-08-14 date of board meeting
PU
08/05PACIFIC ONLINE : 2019-08-05 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secu..
PU
07/25PACIFIC ONLINE : 2019-07-26 profit alert
PU
07/07PACIFIC ONLINE : 2019-07-08 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secu..
PU
06/26PACIFIC ONLINE : 2019-06-26 change of address of hong kong branch share registra..
PU
06/05PACIFIC ONLINE : 2019-06-05 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secu..
PU
05/22PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20PACIFIC ONLINE : 2019-05-20 poll results of the annual general meeting held on 1..
PU
05/06PACIFIC ONLINE : 2019-05-06 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secu..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 926 M
Chart PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Online Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,77  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Yan Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cong Min Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Pui Yin Pang Chief Financial Officer
Shih Kin Tsung Chief Technology Officer
Kam Wah Ho Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED71.84%246
INFORMA PLC34.81%13 209
NEWS CORP19.38%8 171
PEARSON PLC-10.55%7 896
AXEL SPRINGER27.58%7 454
SCHIBSTED21.14%6 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group