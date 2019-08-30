Pacific Premier Bancorp : 54 Consecutive Quarters Rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial

8/30/2019

For the 54th consecutive quarter, we received a 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial. The 5-Star rating is as of 8/28/2019 based on our financial data as of 6/30/2019. This means our institution is rated as Superior and is recommended by BauerFinancial.

BauerFinancial star ratings classify each institution based upon a complex formula factoring in current and historical data. The first level of evaluation is the capital level of the institution followed by other relevant data including, but not limited to: profitability, historical trends, loan delinquencies, repossessed assets, reserves, regulatory compliance, proposed regulations and asset quality.