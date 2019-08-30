Log in
Pacific Premier Bancorp : 54 Consecutive Quarters Rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial

08/30/2019 | 01:27pm EDT
54 Consecutive Quarters Rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial

8/30/2019

For the 54th consecutive quarter, we received a 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial. The 5-Star rating is as of 8/28/2019 based on our financial data as of 6/30/2019. This means our institution is rated as Superior and is recommended by BauerFinancial.

BauerFinancial star ratings classify each institution based upon a complex formula factoring in current and historical data. The first level of evaluation is the capital level of the institution followed by other relevant data including, but not limited to: profitability, historical trends, loan delinquencies, repossessed assets, reserves, regulatory compliance, proposed regulations and asset quality.

Disclaimer

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 17:26:04 UTC
