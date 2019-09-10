Pacific Premier Bancorp : Bank Named 2019 Civic 50 Orange County Honoree

09/10/2019

Pacific Premier Bank is honored to be named one of Orange County's 50 most community-minded companies by The Civic 50 Orange County, presented by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ), in its third annual 2019 Civic 50 Orange County awards.

Companies were selected based upon four dimensions of their community engagement programs: investment, integration, institutionalization, and impact. Civic 50 Orange County companies are increasingly shaping their strategies and crafting their policies to prioritize meaningful engagement with communities.

The Civic 50 sets the standard for corporate civic engagement and is a roadmap for companies seeking to best use their time, talent, and resources to improve the quality of life in communities where they do business. The Civic 50 OC List and Special Report will be published October 21, 2019 in the Business Journal.