PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.

(PPBI)
Pacific Premier Bancorp : Bank Named 2019 Civic 50 Orange County Honoree

09/10/2019 | 07:22pm EDT
Pacific Premier Bank Named 2019 Civic 50 Orange County Honoree

09/10/2019

Pacific Premier Bank is honored to be named one of Orange County's 50 most community-minded companies by The Civic 50 Orange County, presented by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ), in its third annual 2019 Civic 50 Orange County awards.

Companies were selected based upon four dimensions of their community engagement programs: investment, integration, institutionalization, and impact. Civic 50 Orange County companies are increasingly shaping their strategies and crafting their policies to prioritize meaningful engagement with communities.

The Civic 50 sets the standard for corporate civic engagement and is a roadmap for companies seeking to best use their time, talent, and resources to improve the quality of life in communities where they do business. The Civic 50 OC List and Special Report will be published October 21, 2019 in the Business Journal.

Disclaimer

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:21:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 472 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 153 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,91x
Capitalization 1 913 M
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,71  $
Last Close Price 31,70  $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Gardner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald J. Nicolas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Jeff C. Jones Lead Independent Director
Joseph L. Garrett Independent Director
John J. Carona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.20.92%1 863
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.06%168 521
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 061
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP10.67%52 570
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 617
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK19.29%48 427
