Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Adoption of Stock Repurchase Program

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the “Company”), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program. Under the stock repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock. The stock repurchase program may be limited or terminated at any time without prior notice.

The newly-approved stock repurchase program follows the Company’s prior stock repurchase program, which was approved in October 2018 and authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company’s common stock. In connection with the prior stock repurchase program, which concluded in the third quarter of 2019, the Company purchased an aggregate of 3,364,761 shares of the Company’s common stock for aggregate cash consideration of $100 million.

“Our profitability continues to result in strong internal capital generation,” said Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Along with our quarterly cash dividend, the authorization of the new stock repurchase program will provide us with another tool for efficiently managing our capital and maintaining our commitment to delivering a strong total return for our shareholders.”

Under the new stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares of common stock from time to time in open market transactions or in privately negotiated transactions as permitted under applicable rules and regulations. Repurchases may be conducted from time to time and may be suspended or terminated at any time without notice. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares of common stock and the timing of such purchases will depend upon market conditions and other considerations as may be considered in the Company’s sole discretion. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank, one of the largest banks headquartered in Southern California with approximately $11.8 billion in assets. Pacific Premier Bank is a business bank primarily focused on serving small and middle market businesses in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, California, as well as markets in the states of Arizona, Nevada and Washington. Through its more than 40 depository branches, Pacific Premier Bank offers a diverse range of lending products including commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans, as well as specialty banking products for homeowners' associations and franchise lending nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption on January 1, 2020; possible other-than-temporary impairments of securities held by us; the impact of current governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system, including any amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payments of dividends on common stock; the possibility that we may discontinue a currently-approved stock repurchase program or reduce or otherwise limit the level of repurchases of common stock we may make from time to time pursuant to such program; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national or global level; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (https://www.sec.gov/).

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

