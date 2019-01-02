Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on January 29, 2019

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) ("Pacific Premier"), the
holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that it will
issue its fourth quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens
on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.
Pacific Premier will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00
p.m. ET that day to discuss its financial results. Analysts and
investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The
conference call will be webcast live on the Webcasts
page of Pacific Premier’s investor relations website.
Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information:
Date: Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET
Telephone Access: 866-290-5977 and ask to join the “Pacific Premier
Bancorp” conference call
Telephone Replay (available through February 5, 2019): 877-344-7529,
access code 10127379
Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts
page of Pacific Premier’s investor relations website. An archived
version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly
after the live call has ended.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.
Pacific Premier Bancorp is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank,
one of the largest banks headquartered in Southern California with
approximately $11.5 billion in assets. Pacific Premier Bank is a
business bank primarily focused on serving small and middle market
businesses in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San
Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, California, as
well as markets in the states of Arizona, Nevada and Washington. Through
its more than 40 depository branches, Pacific Premier Bank offers a
diverse range of lending products including commercial, commercial real
estate, construction, and SBA loans, as well as specialty banking
products for homeowners associations and franchise lending nationwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005093/en/