Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on January 29, 2019

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) ("Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Pacific Premier will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the Webcasts page of Pacific Premier’s investor relations website.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information:

Date: Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: 866-290-5977 and ask to join the “Pacific Premier Bancorp” conference call

Telephone Replay (available through February 5, 2019): 877-344-7529, access code 10127379

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts page of Pacific Premier’s investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank, one of the largest banks headquartered in Southern California with approximately $11.5 billion in assets. Pacific Premier Bank is a business bank primarily focused on serving small and middle market businesses in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, California, as well as markets in the states of Arizona, Nevada and Washington. Through its more than 40 depository branches, Pacific Premier Bank offers a diverse range of lending products including commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans, as well as specialty banking products for homeowners associations and franchise lending nationwide.

