PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.

(PPBI)
Pacific Premier Bancorp : November 2019 Investor Presentation

11/06/2019 | 08:45pm EST

Investor

Presentation

Third Quarter 2019

Steve Gardner

Chairman, President

  • Chief Executive Officer sgardner@ppbi.com 949-864-8000

Ronald J. Nicolas, Jr.

Sr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer rnicolas@ppbi.com 949-864-8000

Forward Looking Statement

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates and the impact of the acquisition of Grandpoint and other acquisitions.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption on January 1, 2020; possible other-than-temporary impairments of securities held by us; the impact of current governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system, including any amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payments of dividends on common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national or global level; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Corporate Overview

Headquarters

Irvine, Ca

Exchange / Listing

NASDAQ: PPBI

Market Cap

$2.03 Billion(1)

Average Daily Volume

395,493 Shares(2)

Outstanding Shares

59,364,354(1)

Dividend Yield

2.57%(1)(3)

# of Research Analysts

7 Analysts

Focus

Small & Mid-Market Businesses

Total Assets

$11.81 Billion(4)

Branch Network

41 Full-Service Branch Locations

(1)

Market data as of November 6, 2019

(2)

3-month average as of November 6, 2019

3

(3)

Annualized

(4)

As of 9/30/2019

Geographic Footprint

Premier banking franchise in the Western U.S. - well-positioned for further expansion

36 branches in Southern California

Franchise Footprint

and Central Coast California

  • 3 branches in Arizona (Phoenix and Tucson)
  • 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 1 branch in Vancouver, Washington

California Footprint

4

Highlights - Q3 2019

Strong, consistent financial returns and profile

Net income of $41.4 million or $0.69 per diluted share

Earnings

ROAA of 1.44%, and ROATCE of 16.27%

Efficiency ratio of 50.9% (1)

Net interest margin of 4.36%; core net interest margin of 4.12%(2)

Loan portfolio of $8.8 billion, a decrease of $14.5 million, or 0.2%, from Q2 2019

Loans and

New loan commitments of $536.9 million for the quarter at a 5.28% weighted average rate

Asset Quality

Total delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment of 0.13%

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets of 0.07%

Classified assets to total assets of 0.33%

Non-maturity deposit growth of $214.3 million or 12% annualized

Deposits

Non-maturity deposits equal 85% of total deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits represent 41%

Cost of funds decreased to 0.86% from 0.92% in Q2 2019

Cost of deposits decreased to 0.71% from 0.73% in Q2 2019

Cost of deposits at September 30, 2019 of 0.68%

Capital

Tangible book value per share of $18.41, which increased by 15% year over year

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share which is payable in Q4 2019

Completed the $100 million stock repurchase program during Q3 2019

  1. Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations, core deposit intangible amortization and merger-related expenses to the sum of net interest income before provision for loan

losses and total noninterest income, less gain / (loss) on sales of securities, OTTI impairment, gain / (loss) of other real estate owned, and gain / (loss) from debt extinguishment

(2) Please refer to non-U.S. GAAP reconciliation in appendix

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 01:44:08 UTC
