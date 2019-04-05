Pacific Premier Bancorp : Ranked 3rd Best Performing Regional Bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the holding company of
Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that it was ranked as the third
best performing regional bank in the United States by S&P Global Market
Intelligence based on its financial results for the year ended December
31, 2018. This represents Pacific Premier Bancorp’s first year being
classified as a regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, which
defines “regional banks” as banks and thrifts with between $10 billion
and $50 billion in total assets. Prior to moving into the larger
regional bank category, Pacific Premier Bancorp had been ranked by S&P
Global Market Intelligence as one of the 10 best performing community
banks in the country for three consecutive years.
S&P Global Market Intelligence’s rankings are based on six metrics:
return on average tangible common equity, net charge-offs as a
percentage of average loans, adjusted Texas ratio, efficiency ratio, net
interest margin, and loan growth. In 2018, 87 companies were eligible
for the S&P Global Market Intelligence rankings in the regional bank
size category.
“We are proud to continue our track record as one of the top performing
banks in the United States,” said Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, President
and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Premier Bancorp. “At the end of
2010, Pacific Premier was a small community bank in Orange County that
had approximately $800 million in assets. Following the successful
execution of our organic and acquisitive growth strategies, Pacific
Premier is now one of the leading commercial banking franchises on the
West Coast with more than $11 billion in assets, a deep presence across
Southern California and the Central Coast, and a growing footprint in
additional high growth markets in Arizona, Nevada and Washington. We
believe our consistent ranking among the top banks in the country is a
testament to our dedicated and hardworking team’s ability to prudently
manage our growth while continuing to deliver superior financial
performance for our shareholders.”
About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (the “Company”) is the holding company for
Pacific Premier Bank, one of the largest banks headquartered in Southern
California with approximately $11.5 billion in assets. Pacific Premier
Bank is a business bank primarily focused on serving small and middle
market businesses in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San
Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, California, as
well as markets in the states of Arizona, Nevada and Washington. Through
its more than 40 depository branches, Pacific Premier Bank offers a
diverse range of lending products including commercial, commercial real
estate, construction, and SBA loans, as well as specialty banking
products for homeowners associations and franchise lending nationwide.
Forward-Looking Comments
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations
and beliefs regarding future financial results and shareholder value
creation.
Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which
are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the
Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting
the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The
Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause
actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied
or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the
expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from any
acquisition the Company has made or may make might not be realized
within the expected time frames or at all; the strength of the United
States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in
which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in,
trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate
policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;
inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the timely
development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance
of these products and services by new and existing customers; the
willingness of users to substitute competitors’ products and services
for the Company’s products and services; the impact of changes in
financial services policies, laws and regulations (including the
Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act) and of
governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory
system; technological changes; changes in the level of the Company’s
nonperforming assets and charge offs; any oversupply of inventory and
deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and
commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices,
as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company
Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or
other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary
impairment of securities held by us; changes in consumer spending,
borrowing and savings habits; the effects of the Company’s lack of a
diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and
industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources
of liquidity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of
our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial
and bank holding companies and other financial service providers;
unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s
ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the 2018
Annual Report on Form 10-K of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. filed with
the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any
revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events
or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were
made.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005066/en/