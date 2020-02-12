Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.    PPBI

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.

(PPBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pacific Premier Bancorp : to Participate in the 2020 KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:32pm EST

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 2020 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Winter Financial Services Symposium being held in Boca Raton, Florida on February 13, 2020. During the conference, Mr. Gardner will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

A copy of the investor presentation to be used at the conference is available on the Presentations page in the Investors Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ppbi.com.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank, one of the largest banks headquartered in Southern California with approximately $11.8 billion in assets. Pacific Premier Bank is a business bank primarily focused on serving small and middle market businesses in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, California, as well as markets in the states of Arizona, Nevada and Washington. Through its more than 40 depository branches, Pacific Premier Bank offers a diverse range of lending products including commercial, commercial real estate, construction and SBA loans, as well as specialty banking products for homeowners’ associations and franchise lending nationwide.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, I
04:32pPACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP : to Participate in the 2020 KBW Winter Financial Servic..
BU
02/11OPUS BANK INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
02/07PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
02/06PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
02/03Gilead, Insmed rise; ON Semiconductor, Pacific Premier fall
AQ
02/03OPUS (OPB) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Opus Bank; Are O..
PR
02/03PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP : Acquisition of Opus Bank
PU
02/03PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
01/31PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 631 M
EBIT 2020 282 M
Net income 2020 128 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,29%
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,82x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,26x
Capitalization 1 780 M
Chart PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 35,33  $
Last Close Price 29,91  $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Gardner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Rice Chief Innovation Officer & Senior Executive VP
Ronald J. Nicolas Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Jeff C. Jones Lead Independent Director
Joseph L. Garrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.-8.27%1 780
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.17%168 979
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%66 342
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%61 186
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED6.09%49 791
QNB-4.25%49 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group